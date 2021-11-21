Through six and a half minutes, Missouri women's basketball's offense had only scored two points.
With stars Hayley Frank and Aijha Blackwell struggling offensively, coach Robin Pingeton turned to her bench.
The second unit responded in a huge way as it sparked a 17-0 Tigers run that Idaho State could never recover from. Missouri went on to claim a 75-47 win Sunday to move to 4-0 on the season.
Freshman Izzy Higginbottom shifted the momentum for the Tigers. Minutes after checking into the game, she knocked down a mid-range jumpshot and completed a four-point play that gave Missouri a lead it never relinquished. She finished with 18 points as she continues to evolve into a pivotal role player for MU. Junior guard Lauren Hansen best exemplified what Higginbottom brings to the team.
“When Izzy comes into the game, she’s instant offense,” she said.
Sara-Rose Smith also provided critical energy for Missouri in the quarter. The Australian native was at the head of the full-court press that Pingeton put into action to stifle Idaho State. Offensively, Smith played her best game of the season, too, scoring seven first-quarter points and 10 overall. Pingeton was proud of the energy the sophomore brought into the game.
“Sara-Rose came in and gave us great minutes,” she said. “That’s a kid that has shown up every day and has been a great teammate and she just looked really comfortable out there.”
The Tigers are still trying to get LaDazhia Williams going, but the fifth-year senior was crucial in the run as well. She was constantly drawing fouls and double teams that allowed 3-point shooters to get open looks to extend the lead. Williams finished with eight points, six of those coming at the free-throw line.
Overall, Pingeton was excited she got to use her bench and the Tigers got to show off their depth.
“Any time we can go this deep into our bench it’s going to be a win for us,” she said.