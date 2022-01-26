After its 78-69 win over Texas A&M, Missouri women’s basketball (15-5, 4-3 SEC) ended its two-game losing streak and is now on a two-game winning streak. Along with improving from .500 in Southeastern Conference play, the Tigers also showcased their loaded offense.
“We know who Mizzou is and has proven time and time again they can shoot the basketball,” Texas A&M point guard Jordan Nixon said. “But when you have five players on the floor who can shoot the basketball, you have to be on your Ps and Qs.”
With forward LaDazhia Williams coming off the bench, the Missouri starting five has been guard-heavy with junior Aijha Blackwell serving as a part-time post player. While this can put the Tigers at a disadvantage size-wise, it can also make them one of the harder teams to guard with a scoring option just a pass away.
Here is a breakdown of Missouri’s five key players and the different threats they each will bring against Mississippi State (11-7, 2-4).
Frank – 3-point assassin
You can't talk about Missouri shooters without talking about Hayley Frank. Her recent 28-point outing against the Aggies was paired with shooting 50% from the field and from beyond the arc.
You can find Frank screening and popping out to the 3-point line just in time for one of her teammates to find her. Last season, Frank was a deadly shooter, but the key difference this go-round is that she can go on scoring runs throughout the game. In previous years, her scoring was more reserved.
Her consistent scoring has her averaging the second-most points at 16.4 per game. Frank leads in field-goal percentage (54.9%) and from the 3-point line (47.5%). The ability to bury shots from deep makes her Missouri’s 3-point specialist, draining 57 this season.
Hansen – finisher
Speaking of 3-point specialists, Lauren Hansen is close to Frank’s level, scoring the second-most 3s for the Tigers this season with 47. After having a few quiet games at the beginning of the season, Hansen found her flow, and opponents haven’t been able to stop her since.
From game-winning layups to joining the splash show with Frank, the Long Island-born guard has brought swagger to the court. Against Texas A&M, she did what she does best: constant movement on both sides of the ball to finish the game with 14 points, two steals and one assist.
She may not be the fastest Tiger, but she excels at squeezing her way into the paint, unafraid of any big body . Her ability to shoot 3s like Frank but get to the basket-like Blackwell makes her one of the more versatile scorers for Missouri.
Hansen assumes the role as the finisher for Missouri, as her versatility allows her to break scoring droughts to shift momentum in favor of the Tigers.
Troup – veteran role-player
When Haley Troup was out against Auburn and Arkansas with an injury, Missouri wasn’t just missing the 8.2 points she averagesbut also the court vision she brings as a veteran player. Aside from Mama Dembele, who is the full-time point guard for the Tigers, Troup is a key to them finding that great shot that Missouri coach Robin Pingeton wants her team to get.
She has 63 assists this season and will continue to build upon that stat given her pass-first style as a guard. Don’t let that fool you though. Like Hansen, Troup is frequently driving to the basket. She also brings her leadership and experience of the game.

Blackwell — Mini Rodman
The walking double double , the nation‘s leading rebounder and the NCAA double-doubles leader are just some of the titles Blackwell has earned . Her junior year has not only shown that she is maturing as a player, but that her ceiling is getting higher also.
On top of the 16.6 points she brings per game, Blackwell is slowly but surely fulfilling her dreams of being a dominate rebounder such as five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman. In the first half against A&M, she out-rebounded all five Aggies players. The 6-foot guard is now averaging 13.4 reboundsper game, and has been crashing the offensive boards more than any other season of her collegiate career.
The biggest asset Blackwell brings to the Tigers offense isn’t just rebounding and scoring — it’s her passion that earned her the ‘Mini Rodman’ role for them. Playing with emotion and vigor makes her Missouri’s biggest game-changer.
Dembele — quickster
Not too many SEC teams have a point guard like Dembele. Her quickness on both sides of the ball is unmatched and will likely only get better as the sophomore guard matures. Averaging 5.1 points, Dembele doesn’t automatically jump out as one of Missouri’s shooters. However, in recent games she has showcased growing confidence in her shot.
Dembele finished the last game with eight points. Her biggest asset that goes hand-in-hand with her speed is her ability to run the motion offense. Scoring droughts are sure to come against Mississippi State defenders like Myah Taylor, but Dembele consistently finds ways to get her teammates going offensively.
“That’s a big part of our motion really tried to play downhill,” Pingeton said. “Mama obviously had a huge game for us — seven assists, really did a great job at attacking and in transferring that advantage for us.”