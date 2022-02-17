In their first matchup at Mizzou Arena, Georgia and Missouri women’s basketball played a contested game where the Tigers cut the lead to as close as one in the fourth quarter.
With an MU team desperate for a win heading to Athens, a close game could be expected again.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, Georgia jumped on them early with a 7-0 run and never looked back in a convincing 74-49 win at Stegeman Coliseum. The loss was Missouri’s fourth straight in Southeastern Conference play.
“I thought we looked pretty exhausted out there,” coach Robin Pingeton said.
One of the common themes for the Tigers (16-10, 5-8 SEC) early in games has been a struggling offense, and Thursday was no exception. Missouri’s offense shot just 23% in the first quarter, struggling to finish at the rim.
Part of the problem was the absence of Aijha Blackwell. The Tigers leading scorer and rebounder was in Columbia after failing to meet program expectations, according to Pingeton.
“We have really high standards and expectations of our program,” Pingeton said. “As a coach, you have to make tough decisions and there has to be that accountability piece.”
MU could have used Blackwell’s interior presence in trying to stop Georgia’s Jenna Staiti. Staiti was dominant in the first half. She had 10 points and seven rebounds scoring from the interior and showing her skill set with three midrange jumpers.
Hayley Frank was trying to keep up with Staiti. The junior went over 1,000 points for her career on the way to 10 first-half points, including Missouri’s two 3-pointers. Her success wasn’t enough for the Tigers in the first half, as they were outscored by 11 in the opening 20 minutes and shot just 29.6% from the field.
“We had some really good looks in that first half,” Pingeton said. “There were a handful of layups that I think we could have had.”
In the third quarter, Missouri made it a point to get the ball in the paint.
After a scoreless first half where she picked up two fouls, LaDazhia Williams scored six points in the third quarter, doing her best to bring the Tigers back in the game. She finished the game with 10 points, tying Frank and Jayla Kelly for a team high.
Unfortunately for Missouri, its defense disappeared in the third quarter for the second consecutive game. In addition to Staiti continuing her outstanding performance, Que Morrison, the Bulldogs second-leading scorer, got going. She scored seven points in the quarter, finishing with 12 for the game.
When MU was forcing missed shots, it couldn’t grab a rebound. Georgia (18-7, 7-6) outrebounded the Tigers 41-29 with 14 offensive rebounds without Blackwell available. The Bulldogs converted their opportunities into 18 second-chance points.
Georgia continuedits dominance in the fourth quarter, as the Tigers had no answer offensively. MU finished the night shooting 35% from the field, well below its season average of 46% coming into Thursday.
Part of the reason for their lack of offensive success was the inability to find space to shoot 3-pointers. The Tigers — one of the top shooting teams in the SEC — made just three of their 15 attempts from behind the arc as Georgia did an excellent job of running them off the perimeter.
MU will now return to Mizzou Arena for a rematch against Mississippi State in a game with huge NCAA Tournament implications. The Bulldogs already convincingly beat the Tigers in Starkville, Mississippi, but a win over a fellow team “on the bubble” would have MU feeling better about its tournament chances.
Despite the losing streak, Pingeton still thinks this team can do something special.
“I feel like we’ve been saying every game has been a big game the last couple weeks,” Pingeton said. “We’re all trying to survive and get to the dance.”