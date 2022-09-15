Mizzou Madness, a showcase of the Missouri men's and women's basketball teams ahead of their seasons, will be played outdoors for the first time.
MU athletics announced Tuesday that this year's event will take place at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 on an outdoor court placed on Francis Quadrangle in front of the Columns and Jesse Hall.
This event has been held at Mizzou Arena in years past.
The teams will be introduced and participate in games with fans, according to a release Tuesday. The event will also have a DJ, games, food vendors and a laser show.
"We are embracing a spirit of innovation to provide our fans this first-of-its-kind way to be introduced to our basketball teams," MU Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois said in the release.
Fans can attend the event for free. In case of inclement weather, it will be moved to Mizzou Arena, the release said.
Both programs will have an abundance of new talent to showcase. The men's team returns just three players from last season, and new head coach Dennis Gates added a host of transfers and recruits headlined by four-star freshman Aidan Shaw.
On the women's side, fans will get to see highly touted freshman and Columbia native Averi Kroenke in a Tiger uniform for the first time. Kroenke was a star guard for Rock Bridge, eclipsing 1,000 points with the Bruins and earning the No. 74 spot in the 2022 class, according to ESPN.
The men's team begins its season against Southern Indiana on Nov. 7 at Mizzou Arena. The women's squad plays in Springfield against Missouri State on the same day.