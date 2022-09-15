Mizzou Madness, a showcase of the Missouri men's and women's basketball teams ahead of their seasons, will be played outdoors for the first time.

MU athletics announced Tuesday that this year's event will take place at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 on an outdoor court placed on Francis Quadrangle in front of the Columns and Jesse Hall.

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

