Missouri women's basketball has signed forward Hilke Feldrappe, Tigers coach Robin Pingeton announced Friday.
The 6-foot-2 Berlin native averaged 13 points and 11 rebounds last season with ALBA Berlin, which she played the past three seasons with.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Missouri women's basketball has signed forward Hilke Feldrappe, Tigers coach Robin Pingeton announced Friday.
The 6-foot-2 Berlin native averaged 13 points and 11 rebounds last season with ALBA Berlin, which she played the past three seasons with.
Missouri has also added Evansville transfer guard Abby Feit and UMass transfer forward Angelique Ngalakulondi this offseason.
Student editor. Email: cnb3zm@umsystem.edu. Twitter: chris_blake14
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.