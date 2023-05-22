Hilke Feldrappe

 Courtesy of ALBA Berlin

Missouri women's basketball has signed forward Hilke Feldrappe, Tigers coach Robin Pingeton announced Friday.

The 6-foot-2 Berlin native averaged 13 points and 11 rebounds last season with ALBA Berlin, which she played the past three seasons with.

