Missouri women’s basketball landed its third commitment out of the transfer portal this offseason Monday, when Houston transfer De’Myla Brown announced via her Twitter account that she has committed to the Tigers.
Brown, a guard out of Little Rock, Arkansas, is making the fifth stop of her collegiate career by moving to Mizzou. She began her career at Western Kentucky in the 2019-20 campaign before single-season stops at Chipola College (Florida), Illinois and most recently with the Cougars.
In Houston, Brown played 14 games, all from the bench, and averaged 5.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
She started 12 of her 27 appearances for the Illini, notching 8.1 points per contest and leading the team with 30 steals. She was an NJCAA Division-I first-team All-American honoree at Chipola, where she averaged 20.2 points per game.
Brown appeared Illinois against Missouri in the Braggin’ Rights contest Dec. 22, 2021, when the Tigers won 84-65 in Champaign, Illinois. She led all scorers with 22 points despite the defeat, also adding four assists and four steals.
Brown joins guard Abby Feit (Evansville) and forward Angelique Ngalakulondi (Mass) as the Tigers’ offseason additions from the portal. Coach Robin Pingeton also secured the signings of two true freshmen from overseas in recent months — Lucija Milkovic (Croatia) and Hilke Feldrappe (Germany). They are poised to join MU’s incoming freshman class of Grace Slaughter, Abbey Schreacke and Hannah Linthacum.