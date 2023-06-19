De'Myla Brown

De'Myla Brown

Missouri women’s basketball landed its third commitment out of the transfer portal this offseason Monday, when Houston transfer De’Myla Brown announced via her Twitter account that she has committed to the Tigers.

Brown, a guard out of Little Rock, Arkansas, is making the fifth stop of her collegiate career by moving to Mizzou. She began her career at Western Kentucky in the 2019-20 campaign before single-season stops at Chipola College (Florida), Illinois and most recently with the Cougars.

