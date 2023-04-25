Angelique Ngalakulondi

Angelique Ngalakulondi

 Courtesy of UMass Athletics

UMass women’s basketball transfer Angelique Ngalakulondi announced her commitment to Missouri for the 2023-24 season via Twitter on Tuesday.

Ngalakulondi (gala-kuh-LON-dee) moved to New Hampshire from Congo and was named the 2018 New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year in her first season of high school ball at Proctor Academy. UMass took notice and landed her as part of its 2019 recruiting class.

  Sports Reporter, Fall 2022

