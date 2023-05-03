Missouri women’s basketball announced Wednesday it would be competing in the inaugural Bill Snyder Classic against Kansas State at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.
The neutral-site game will take place at Civic Arena in St. Joseph, the hometown of College Football Hall of Fame and former Wildcats coach Bill Snyder.
Kansas State finished last season 19-17 and 5-13 in the Big 12. Its season ended with a loss to Washington in the third round of the WNIT.
Missouri dropped out one round earlier with a loss to Kansas, ending an 18-14 season.
The Wildcats lead the all-time series against Mizzou 45-39.
Ayoka Lee, a 6-foot-6 center, is slated to return next season after missing the 2022-23 campaign because of a knee injury. Lee is a three-time first-team All-Big 12 performer and was a second-team All-American in 2021-22. She will be joined by Gabby Gregory, a first-team All-Big 12 honoree last season.
Ticket information will be made available in the summer and will be handled through the Civic Arena Box Office.