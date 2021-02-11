The whole college basketball world froze for about 20 minutes. Missouri women’s basketball (7-8, 3-7 SEC) headed to South Carolina and gave the No. 1 Gamecocks (16-2, 11-0) a run for their money the entire first half.
By the third quarter, the shock of the first half wore off as South Carolina came out of the locker room swinging. After a successful full-court press and a much-needed offensive eruption, the chance of an upset faded away. With guard Zia Cooke leading them, the Gamecocks beat the Tigers 77-62 on Thursday.
The chances of pulling off a miracle looked bright in the first half for Missouri. The Tigers outscored the top team in the nation 20-16 in the first quarter and still kept things close by the end of the second. Leading this unexpected competitiveness were South Carolina transfer Ladazhia Williams and senior guard Shug Dickson.
Williams whipped out a new tool from her repertoire, hitting back-to-back mid-range jumpers to get the offense rolling for the Tigers. Foul trouble took the 6-foot-4 forward out of the game for the majority of the second and third quarters. However, she still managed to score 12 points, shooting 55.5% from the field. Dickson exuded confidence on the court as well, lighting up the defense with 15 points, nine coming from the 3-ball.
“I thought we battled, I really did,” coach Robin Pingeton said. “One of the things I thought we did exceptionally well was our ball movement, especially in that first half. We didn’t force the good look but we got a great look, we made the extra pass and we converted on them.”
After hitting multiple buzzer-beaters in the first half, viewers would’ve thought they were watching a game in Columbia, Missouri, not Columbia, South Carolina. However, that fiery first half quickly fizzled out and Missouri finished the game shooting 39.7% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc. Coach Robin Pingeton’s team almost proved it could go the distance against the best program in the country, but it just wasn’t enough to handle the Gamecocks.
By the second half, South Carolina got into the driver’s seat and drove this one straight home. Cooke, who in the first half struggled to find her shot, ended the matchup with 15 points. The sophomore guard converted on layups that allowed her team to inch further away from the Tigers. Cooke was one of four other Gamecocks to score in double figures in Thursday night’s win. Aliyah Boston, who averages 13.9 points managed 11 points against Missouri’s lockdown defense.
In addition to South Carolina overcoming its offensive struggles, the Tigers fell prey to the full-court press and the overall pressure coming from the defense. Off of Missouri’s 11 turnovers, the Gamecocks scored 12 points. In the paint, the lane was crowded with the likes of Boston and senior guard Lele Grissett. Boston finished with four blocks and Grissett had two, tying her game high in blocks from a Jan. 10 win over Kentucky.
“There is a reason they’re ranked number one in the country,” Pingeton said. “You’ve got to give them a lot of credit. I think they turned up their defensive intensity, guarded hard and they’re so athletic. They’ve got great rim protectors and so if you do get an opportunity at the rim, they make it awful tough to convert on.”
With foul trouble looming over Missouri’s go-to scores, Williams and Aijha Blackwell, the Tigers had bench players step up. Adding onto Dickson’s 15 points, guard Lauren Hansen finished with eight points, sinking two 3-pointers. Shannon Dufficy, who also got into some foul trouble, contributed five points. Freshman forward Micah Linthacum was able to get into the game and log minutes for the first time since Dec. 20 against Southern Illinois.
Although the Tigers weren’t able to pull the upset or keep this game as close as the other ranked matchups they’ve had, Pingeton stays optimistic. Her team will return to play at 2 p.m. Sunday against another ranked team in No. 24 Georgia (15-4, 9-2).