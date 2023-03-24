Pingeton motions to her team in the WNIT (copy)

Missouri coach Robin Pingeton motions to her team in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on March 16 at Mizzou Arena. Pingeton will return for her 14th season with the Tigers, MU announced Friday.

 Nick Sheaffer/Missourian

Missouri women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton will return for a 14th season with the Tigers, according to MU athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois.

The decision came after the Tigers posted an 18-14 record during their 2022-23 campaign. MU ended its season with a 75-47 loss to Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas, on Monday in the Women's National Invitation Tournament.

  Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism

