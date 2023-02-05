MU falls to 'Bama behind Davis' 33

With Missouri women's basketball trailing Alabama 51-47 to enter the fourth quarter, the two teams struggled to separate itself from the other, missing just three combined shots in the first four minutes of the final frame.
But the Tigers would see the game slowly slip away, as the Crimson Tide pulled away late to win 76-69 on Sunday at Mizzou Arena.
Brittany Davis led the way for the Crimson Tide with 33 points and eight rebounds. Alabama's only player averaging double-figures lived up the hype, as she scored at all three levels and could not be stopped by any Missouri defender.
"She's pretty crafty, and she imposes her will offensively," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. "They do a good job in putting her in some isolation situations."
Alabama (17-6, 6-4 SEC) also outrebounded Missouri 32-25 and scored 34 points in the paint, dominating the interior.
"Every time that we didn't get a box out, it came back to kick us," Pingeton said.
Missouri (15-9, 4-7 SEC) shot at a 54% clip from behind-the-arc, but 16 turnovers and cold shooting in the second and third quarters doomed the home team.
Hayley Frank scored 26 points on an efficient 7-for-11 shooting effort for Missouri. The senior also added on seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals in an all-around effort.
After sluggish offensive play throughout the game, Alabama and Missouri picked it up in the fourth quarter.
Davis continued to dominant on the offensive end in the final period, while Frank and Katlyn Gilbert kept pace with 13 combined points in the quarter.
However, every time the Tigers seemed to claw their way back into the game, the Crimson Tide had a response. An Aaliyah Nye and-one layup appeared to ice the game at 64-57 with 3:42 remaining.
Then, Gilbert responded with a layup only to be drowned out by a Davis jumper.
Frank hit two free throws to cut the deficit to 66-61 with 2:39 remaining, but Davis again had an answer. She went back to her dominant left hand and flipped a shot off the glass, extending the Alabama lead to seven.
The Crimson Tide closed the game out from the free throw line, picking up a quality road win in the Southeastern Conference to bolster their resume.
To start the game, Missouri picked up where they left off against Vanderbilt. After shooting 50% from three-point land against the Commodores, the Tigers hit their first three shots from behind-the-arc. They maintained a lead throughout the first quarter after falling behind 5-3 at the start.
Alabama center Jada Rice picked up two fouls early, and the absence of her long 6-foot-4 frame opened up the paint for Missouri's pick-and-roll offense.
Frank and Hansen combined for 14 of the team's 19 first quarter points. The two senior leaders came out playing aggressive and inspired basketball.
Frank remained confident on offense in the second quarter. She hit four free throws and then sunk a fadeaway jumper over two defenders to make the scoreline 25-17 in favor of Mizzou at the 6:26 mark of the quarter.
Then, Alabama began to close the gap. It finished on an 8-2 run in the final four minutes of the half thanks to Davis' ability to slash her way into the paint and score.
"In the second quarter, I really feel like we did ourselves a disservice with some empty possessions," Pingeton said. "We had a nine-point lead, and that's really where you have the chance to pull away at home."
Despite being outrebounded and outscored in the paint, Missouri took a lead into the break. The Tigers substantially cooled off in the second quarter, shooting 25% from the floor and 20% from behind-the-arc, but Frank and Troup scored all eleven points in the period to keep the home team in the lead.
Alabama carried its momentum into the third quarter, opening up on a 9-0 run.
Ashton Judd stopped a three-minute scoring drought with a three-pointer for the Tigers, but the Crimson Tide extended the lead out to 48-39 at the 1:48 mark of the third quarter thanks to self-inflicted turnovers from Missouri.
Then, Judd hit another three-pointer, Troup followed it up with a layup and Mama Dembele hit two free throws to cut the lead to 48-46. Judd finished with eight points in the third quarter and appeared to spark the offense when they needed it most.
But the Tigers would never get within two points again, as Alabama held off Missouri in the fourth quarter.
Missouri will get a second shot to beat Arkansas next at 2 p.m. Sunday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
"We have to go into games and be grittier and more physical," Haley Troup said. "I feel like we didn't do that tonight for 40 minutes."
The Razorbacks beat the Tigers 77-55 on Jan. 8 in Columbia.