MU falls to 'Bama behind Davis' 33

With Missouri women's basketball trailing Alabama 51-47 to enter the fourth quarter, the two teams struggled to separate itself from the other, missing just three combined shots in the first four minutes of the final frame.

But the Tigers would see the game slowly slip away, as the Crimson Tide pulled away late to win 76-69 on Sunday at Mizzou Arena.

From left, Jayla Kelly, Jada Rice, Katlyn Gilbert, and Loyal McQueen block each other on

From left, Jayla Kelly, Jada Rice, Katlyn Gilbert, and Loyal McQueen block each other on Sunday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. MU Tigers lost the game 76-69.
Katlyn Gilbert watches for ball from down the court on

Katlyn Gilbert watches for ball from down the court on Sunday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Sunday marked the 17th meeting between Mizzou and Alabama State.
Haley Troup yells from the floor on Sunday

Haley Troup yells from the floor on Sunday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. MU Tigers and fans were excited for the referee to foul an Alabama Crimson Tide player.
Mama Dembele, left, and Rickea Jackson fight for the ball

Mama Dembele, left, and Rickea Jackson fight for the ball on Sunday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Sunday’s game served as Mizzou’s annual Pink Out game for breast cancer awareness.
  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • Staff Photojournalist, Spring 2023 Studying photojournalism at the University of Missouri Reach me at rebrown@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720

