With its last game of the regular season Sunday, Missouri women’s basketball is so close yet still so far from accomplishing the ultimate goal of all NCAA basketball: Dancing in March.
After a four-game losing spell, the Tigers secured a much-needed win against Mississippi State on Feb. 20. However, that was a short-lived break with Kentucky coming to Columbia and dominating all four quarters to snatch what bracketologists projected to be a must-win game for Missouri (17-11, 6-9 Southeastern Conference).
Losing 78-63 to a steam-rolling Wildcat squad is just another result of the downward spiral Missouri coach Robin Pingeton is trying to contain. The biggest aspect from that loss, aside from senior guard Rhyne Howard and forward Dre’Una Edwards teaming up in the paint, was being shorthanded without some of its key scorers in guard Aijha Blackwell and forward LaDazhia Williams.
“I know everybody wants the story, but you know, nobody knows each other’s journeys and like I said, we (don’t just have) really high standards, we have expectations,” Pingeton said Thursday when asked about Blackwell and Williams not playing. “You know, there’s a lot on these young ladies’ plates being a student-athlete. There’s a lot that comes with that and as a coach, it’s hard, but there’s got to be that accountability piece.”
This is the second gameBlackwell has missed along with losing the starting spot in the matchup against Tennessee due to what seems to be an ongoing accountability issue, while Williams’ availability has been fluctuating for the majority of the season due to injuries. In addition, Missouri played without freshmen Da’Necia Trusty and Kiya Dorroh, whose defensive presence could’ve been instrumental in slowing down Howard.
While a short-handed squad didn’t stop the Tigers from beating South Carolina early on in the season, losing two of their main players while still on the bubble for March is slicing up their chances of making the NCAA Tournament. Sitting tied with two other teams for the eighth spot in the SEC and dropping to the 12th seed according to ESPN, their final matchup against No. 15 Florida is even more of a must win.
If Missouri plays again without Blackwell and Williams, the Gators will have even more of an advantage in Gainesville.
Coming off of a two-game losing streak but still sitting projected the sixth seed, Florida (20-8, 10-5) has had a season filled with highs under interim coach Kelly Rae Finley. With wins over previously-ranked Texas A&M and Kentucky and ranked wins over Tennessee and LSU, the Gators find themselves the biggest preseason surprise. They dispelled the predictions of finishing 11th in the preseason polls as they sit fifth in the conference. The key to that success is in the senior-sophomore duo in Kiara Smith and Jordyn Merritt.
Smith leads the offensive charge averaging the most points and rebounds for Florida with 14.9 and 5.5, respectively. She’ll be the player that the Tigers need to contain as the veteran guard can be lethal while driving to the basket. Merritt is a two-level scorer in the forward position averaging the second-most points for the Gators, 10.1. After losing guard Lavender Briggs to the transfer portal and shifting the program’s culture, both players have been crucial pieces to its success.
If the Tigers have Blackwell and Williams in, they would be going toe to toe with the duo. Missouri’s duo has a one-inch height advantage over Smith and Merritt and have an offensive explosive that could accurately match Florida’s.
But without the pair of Tigers, the approach will be different.
Guard Hayley Frank would get the Smith assignment. While guard Mama Dembele’s speed and aggressive defensive style would help slow Smith down, the height disadvantage would be significant. Frank, while not as quick as Dembele, has the ball-court vision that allows her to get right in position to draw a charge. She will also have to carry the scoring load as she did against Kentucky, where she scored 16 points.
As for Merritt, sophomore center Jayla Kelly would get the call without Blackwell or Williams. In her first collegiate start for the Tigers, Kelly showcased her growth over the season. She scored a career-high 11 points against the Wildcats, shooting 44.4% from the field. Kelly’s effectiveness transfers over to the defense as she puts a body on her opponents while avoiding fouling. She will have to bring her defense out to the perimeter as Merritt is a forward who can shoot it from deep.
“I think my preparation and practice gives me confidence because I’ve been going hard at practice so I know I can do it,” Kelly said when asked about her growing confidence at the center spot.
Losing to Florida won’t necessarily take away the Tigers’ chances of making it to the tournament in March with the SEC Tournament right around the corner, but it will further prove that they are still struggling to find themselves. Pingeton, who has been adamant about her squad being the grittier team, will be hoping to regain the gritty title against the Gators to both secure their place in March and get back to their normal team dynamic.