The remainder of Missouri women’s basketball Southeastern Conference play is just as stacked as the first half.
With Ole Miss (17-4, 5-3 SEC) —who is ranked No. 25 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Poll— heading to Columbia, the Tigers don’t have much time to relish over their recent victory against Alabama.
The game against the Rebels has been rescheduled to 4 p.m. Thursday — two hours earlier than originally scheduled — due to inclement weather.
It also was a palate cleanser from a 77-62road loss to Mississippi State on Jan. 27. Losses like the one against the Bulldogs are ones that Missouri coach Robin Pingeton can’t afford too much of, as her squad is currently seeded eighth in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. While moving up in the ranks will come in handy to make a run, the groundwork is not quite done yet for the Tigers.
“I think we understand what this SEC is all about,” Pingeton said after the matchup against Alabama on Sunday. “And certainly, we all know— look at last Thursday, anybody can beat anybody on any given night, right? So ... you got to bring it. We’re excited to be back home where are our players (are) competitive.”
Missouri (16-16, 5-4) has seven conference games left before the SEC Tournament, currently sitting seventh in the conference standings.
Although the Tigers already secured one of the biggest statement wins of this season, being the lone team to take down No. 1 South Carolina, the Tigers haven’t beaten a ranked team since.
But the SEC has a handful of ranked teams Pingeton and her squad have opportunities to face off against and the Rebels are the first on that list.
Despite losing to No. 14 Georgia, No. 7 Tennessee, and the Gamecocks, Ole Miss has beaten every other ranked and unranked conference opponent.
The key to its success resides in the paint with forwards Shakira Austin and Madison Scott. They are the only Rebels averaging double-digit scoring, with Austin leading the charge at 14.4 points.
This will be the latest foe for Missouri where size will play a big role. Austin at 6 foot 5 has an inch on the Tigers’ tallest player LaDazhia Williams.
Outside of scoring, rebounding will be another thing to watch out for in this matchup. Since Ole Miss has the size advantage, grabbing 50-50 balls comes easier.
Aijha Blackwell, who leads the nation in rebounding, will need some assistance to balance out the rebounding of both Austin and Scott who combine for 14.6 boards per game.
“We didn’t get enough of the 40-60 balls against Mississippi State, and it was just a point of emphasis tonight of really trying to be the aggressors on the defensive end,” Pingeton said. “I thought that really set the tone for us and really did a pretty good job of sustaining it throughout the course of the game.”
Besides Williams, the Tigers aren’t big size-wise, but the key to beating the Rebels won’t be playing them in the paint.
Utilizing its fiery shooting from mid-range and beyond the arc will be keys to matching Austin and Scott’s presence in the paint.
Having a similar offensive outing like the one they had against the Crimson Tide is exactly what the Tigers will need to do in Thursday’s matchup. Missouri had three players score in double digits and made nine 3s.
Against the Rebels, having a balance between paint points from Williams and Blackwell and jumpers from guards Hayley Frank, Lauren Hansen, and Haley Troupcould help them pull off an upset win.
“Ole Miss has got a great team. They’re having a great season this year,” Pingeton said. “We understand it’s going to be a battle. We love playing at home and hopefully we’ll have a nice crowd there. It’s never been about any individual game for us. I say this after wins, I said it after losses, ‘It’s a marathon, not a sprint. It’s all about our mission.’”