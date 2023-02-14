Coach Robin Pingeton talks to her team (copy)

Missouri coach Robin Pingeton talks to her team during a timeout against Illinois on Dec. 18 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers have lost eight of their past nine games.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

At 15-10 overall and 4-8 in Southeastern Conference play, Missouri women’s basketball is at a dire point in its season. After starting out conference action with a 3-0 record, the Tigers have dropped eight of their past nine games.

With only four games remaining before the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Missouri finds itself well outside the projected NCAA Tournament field and in desperate need of some key wins to right the ship.

