At 15-10 overall and 4-8 in Southeastern Conference play, Missouri women’s basketball is at a dire point in its season. After starting out conference action with a 3-0 record, the Tigers have dropped eight of their past nine games.
With only four games remaining before the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Missouri finds itself well outside the projected NCAA Tournament field and in desperate need of some key wins to right the ship.
Remaining schedule
The Tigers have already played most of the top teams in the SEC, meaning the closing weeks are relatively lighter in level of competition.
A home date with Mississippi State (18-7, 7-5) on Thursday provides an opportunity for the Tigers to pick up a win over a quality opponent and regain momentum.
Missouri then travels Monday to College Station, Texas, to take on Texas A&M (6-16, 1-11).
After that, the Tigers head to Oxford, Mississippi, for a date with Ole Miss (20-5, 9-3). The Rebels have been one of the surprise teams of the 2022-23 season, and a road win over them would likely qualify as a high-ranking victory.
Like last year, Missouri will close the regular season against Florida (14-11, 3-9), but this time in Columbia.
The SEC tournament begins March 1. As of now, Missouri sits at ninth in the conference standings, allowing them to avoid playing on the first day as one of the bottom four teams.
What needs to happen
At this point in the season, there is no room for another loss on Missouri’s résumé. Outside of a road win over Alabama and a neutral-site victory over Wake Forest, the Tigers have not picked up any true quality victories this season. When compared to the rest of the teams vying for NCAA Tournament spots, that will not cut it.
So, Missouri must win out to have a chance at achieving its primary goal of the season. The road date with Ole Miss is likely the only game in which the Tigers will be significant underdogs, but it is still a winnable game if they are playing at their best.
The issue is that Missouri has not played its best since its win over Vanderbilt on Feb. 2, and that is looking like an outlier. Excluding that victory and since beating Alabama on the road Jan. 5, Missouri has failed to score more than 70 points in a game.
Shooting struggles, turnovers and poor rebounding have all contributed to the team’s midseason downfall.
With the likes of Hayley Frank, Lauren Hansen and Haley Troup on the floor, Missouri is a team that must shoot efficiently to win. Since the first Alabama game, the Tigers have only shot 40% or better from the floor in three of their nine outings.
Twenty-two turnovers against both Arkansas and Kentucky silenced any chances the Tigers had of winning those games. Being outrebounded by 30 against South Carolina and 11 against LSU became the difference in those games.
In terms of players that need to step up, Hansen seems to be an obvious choice. She averages 12.8 points per game, but her shooting percentages from the floor and behind the arc have decreased compared to last season. Shot selection has been an issue for her throughout her senior campaign, and at times, the normally confident player seems removed from the game.
When she plays well, the Tigers have a better chance to win. In the past nine games, Hansen has scored in double figures just once. That was a 22-point performance in the win over the Commodores — the lone victory in that span.
Troup is another player who has struggled during the team’s recent slump. After recording a season-high 24 points against Arkansas on Jan. 8, she has since only scored in double figures twice.
Winning the remaining four games of the regular season is a must for Missouri, but picking up a win or two in the SEC Tournament may also be required to enter the NCAA Tournament conversation.
Coach Robin Pingeton knows that time is running out for her team’s postseason chances, and there are already murmurs about her job security should the Tigers miss the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season.