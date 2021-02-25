Following halftime against its final ranked opponent in the regular season, Missouri women’s basketball could practically taste victory.
Missouri (8-10, 4-9) guard Hayley Frank started knocking down 3s and defensively, the pressure was on No. 20 Tennessee (14-6, 8-4 Southeastern Conference).
Coach Robin Pingeton’s squad embraced the underdog mentality. Haley Troup’s season-high 16 points and the abundance of pressure on defense served as the slingshot that could take down the giant.
Then, things started to fall apart in the fourth quarter. After holding onto the lead in both the second and third quarters, the Tigers let their foot off the gas, allowing Tennessee to get the momentum and pull away for a 78-73 win.
Even with Burrell out during the end of the third quarter after what looked an ankle injury, Tennessee’s offense was on. Rennia Davis picked up where her teammate left off, shooting 10 for 17 from the field and grabbing seven rebounds. In addition to her performance, rebounding was essential in snatching the win from the Tigers.
In the fourth quarter, Davis scored 20 points, giving her 26. On the other end, the Tigers began to struggle offensively, only scoring 13 points in the final quarter.
In the final seconds, the Volunteers edged out Missouri. Pingeton’s squad is known for its second-half slump, but this slump came later than its others.
“Just a tough game,” Pingeton said. “You know I feel for my kids in the locker room. I thought they really competed, I thought they showed a lot of toughness out there. We had our chances there down the stretch. Our kids battled.”
Tennessee forward Kasiyahna Kushkituah and sophomore forward Tamari Key towered over just about every other player on the court in Thursday night’s game. With a combined 16 rebounds, this duo made it difficult for even the best of Missouri’s rebounders to grab a board. Despite playing against one of the more overbearing defensive teams in the SEC, the Tigers once again proved that they can hang with the big dogs.
“They’re a really long, really tall — probably the tallest team in the SEC, so you kind of have to go with the mid-range,” Troup said when asked about going up against Kushkituah and Key. “It’s hard to finish around them, you got to ball fake around the rim, all that kind of stuff. I think we capitalized a lot, there were times we didn’t, but I thought overall we did a good job.”
With another close loss to a Top 25 team, the Tigers continue to pay their dues. As the young, scrappy and hungry squad they are, Thursday’s loss was just another opponent for them to grow. Aijha Blackwell matched Troup with 16 points and eight rebounds. Seniors Shannon Dufficy and Shug Dickson scored in double figures as well, with 10 points.
Next up for Missouri will be a road game against Mississippi State, another first meeting this season for the Tigers.
They will hope to have forward LaDazhia Williams back fully as she only played 10 minutes against the Volunteers.
The road game will tip off at 3 p.m. Sunday, as the Tigers gear up for their final game of the regular season.
“It hurts, these close losses to really really good teams,” Troup said. “This just proves that we’re a really good team, we just have to figure out how to win. We know that our mindset is never going to change, we know we can beat anyone; it’s just learning how to win in those close moments.”