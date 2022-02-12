With five games to go in the regular season, Missouri women’s basketball is still projected as the ninth seed come March for the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers (16-8, 5-6 Southeastern Conference) have done heaps of good this season but in recent times have struggled to find offensive flows in back-to-back losses.
On Sunday, Robin Pingeton and her squad will have their backs against the wall in a must-win home rematch against Arkansas.
“We've got to clearly make some adjustments,” Pingeton said after the loss to Tennessee on Thursday. “We're going through the second time of playing a couple of these teams, so there's gonna be some familiarity. It's again, kinda like a chess match, and no one said it's gonna be easy, but it's not supposed to be. It's SEC basketball.”
The last time these rivals met, the Razorbacks (15-8, 5-5) played seamlessly at Bud Walton Arena. Senior guard Amber Ramirez dropped 21 points and began the flood of 3-pointers.
Beyond the arc, Missouri and Arkansas are both equipped with a handful of perimeter shooters.
While Thursday’s 76-62 loss to Tennessee was a battle in the paint, against Arkansas, it will be a battle from the 3-point line.
The usual suspects from Missouri to be on the lookout for will be its 3-point specialist Hayley Frank and guards Lauren Hansen, Aijha Blackwell and Haley Troup.
Despite struggling to find her place in the Tigers' offense the past two games, Frank is still one of their go-to 3-point shooters. When they lost to the Razorbacks 83-73 on Jan. 9, Frank led both teams in scoring with 22 points and scoring 4 of 10 made 3s for the team.
Having off nights is unlike the 6-foot-1 guard, but Missouri has been in a scoring drought since its lowest-scoring game against Ole Miss.
In games like those, the Tigers have one player carrying the scoring load. In the loss against the Rebels, it was forward LaDazhia Williams who scored 24 of Missouri's 45 points.
Against the Volunteers, it was Hansen who put a stop to the eight-minute scoring drought in the deciding third quarter.
“There were times that we didn't get much movement offensively and it got very stagnant,” Pingeton said. “And so we'll go back to the drawing board, and that's the only thing I know is to do it again and again and again and continue to mentor, to teach, to guide and help our players get better in those areas.”
If the Tigers want to get redemption in this rematch, they will need a balanced score sheet with more than two players contributing offensively. The key to that would be getting Frank and Hansen in their shooting flow early.
It has proven to be a bad sign when Frank doesn’t attempt any shots in the first quarter or the first half. Having perimeter scoring options in Frank, Hansen and Troup will help take the pressure off Blackwell and Williams, who typically are Missouri’s main paint scorers.
This is crucial because Arkansas rarely has off nights with its go-to scorers in Ramirez, junior guard Makayla Daniels and sophomore guards Rylee Langerman and Sasha Goforth. Besides Langerman, the other guards are averaging double-digit points, giving the Razorbacks a plethora of scoring options as well. Ramirez leads the charge with 15.4 points per game with Daniels close on her tail with 14.5.
Along with scoring, Missouri will need to apply pressure defensively to help slow down the quick-paced Razorbacks. Arkansas turns the ball over around 10 times per game, making them a team that has plenty of times to score on each possession. The Tigers will have to come out aggressively, starting with a full-court press early on to minimize Arkansas’s possessions.
“I’d just say it's inconsistent,” Pingeton said of her team's performance defensively against the Volunteers. “There are some possessions that we were really playing hard, and it's just stirring it up a little bit, which I like. I think we've gotten a lot more aggressive in the past few games. But at the same time, we had some breakdowns with our rotations."
Missouri also will have the upper hand in rebounding with Blackwell and Williams crashing the glass.
There are more than enough ways for the Tigers to put a stop to their two-game losing streak, but it all starts in knocking down shots and doing the basics when they have the ball. Taking care of the ball and moving quickly in its motion offense to find openings for its shooters are things Missouri will have to execute to match a fiery offensive squad in the Razorbacks.