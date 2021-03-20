After going scoreless in the first quarter, junior forward LaDazhia Williams came alive during Saturday’s consolation game against Arizona State. Reeling in seven points, six of them coming from the paint, Williams and the Tigers were fighting to not only stay in this match but to prolong their season.
However, the Sun Devils were simply too much to handle.
Despite the sliver of hope coming from Williams, Arizona State (11-11, 6-9 Pac-12) controlled the game for all 40 minutes. With lockdown defense and cold shooting from beyond the arc, Missouri (9-13, 5-9 SEC) ended the season in disappointing fashion with a 50-39 loss in the consolation bracket of the WNIT. This is the lowest-scoring game for the Tigers all season as they average about 75 points a game.
Without one of their go-to scorers in Hayley Frank and just a day removed from allowing a 20-point lead slip through their hands, the Tigers had a rough end to the season. Shooting 38.6% from the field and 18.2% from the 3-point line, Missouri fell prey to Arizona State’s press defense.
The Sun Devils aren’t typically known for their lights out shooting in the Pac-12. However, they were able to turn defense into the offense this go-round, outscoring the Tigers almost every quarter.
Missouri turned the ball over 15 times and also had three key players in foul trouble in Williams, forward Shannon Dufficy, and guard Shug Dickson. These errors began to add up in the second half. Arizona State held its largest lead of the game in the fourth quarter at 11 points.
Leading the Sun Devils offense was freshman guard Jadden Simmons and junior guard Taya Hanson. The 5-foot-9 guard was all over the floor, scoring 18 points, grabbing seven rebounds and snagging a steal. Hanson left her mark from beyond the arc. The 5-foot-10 guard was a menace on the court, scoring all of her points from the 3-point line. She finished the game with 12 points, two steals and three rebounds.
Missouri’s glimmer of hope was junior guard Haley Troup. Troup gave the offense room to breathe with every jumper she made. Her fade-away 3-pointer in the third quarter sent shockwaves to the Tiger bench.
She led the Tigers with 14 points, shooting 46.2% from the field. In addition to Troup, Williams did some dirty work in the post position, finishing the game with nine points and four rebounds.
Missouri ends this season with a good chunk of possible returners for next season, but it will likely continue its rebuilding phase.