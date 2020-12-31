Almost every women’s basketball in the Southeastern Conference this season could be a dogfight. With Missouri hosting an undefeated Alabama team, Thursday afternoon’s league opener was just that early ... before the Tigers let things get away in a 74-59 loss at Mizzou Arena.
The setting of the fight: the paint. Missouri’s Ladazhia Williams went toe to toe with Alabama’s Ariyah Copeland as they each finished the game in double digits in scoring. Copeland proved to be the bigger threat, bodying Williams and any other Tiger who stood in her way to finish with a season-high 25 points. Williams, though she wasn’t as efficient this game, managed 12 points.
The game escaped Missouri’s grasp, and it wasn’t able to edge out the competition, allowing the Crimson Tide to keep their flawless record (8-0).
Defense was going to be an imperative tool for the Tigers in breaking down the dynamic scoring duo of Copeland and Jasmine Walker. MU saw a few fruits of that defensive intensity, as it limited Walker, the leading scorer for Alabama, to 14 points. In addition, the Tigers (4-2) finished with 10 steals, resulting in a helpful amount of points off of turnovers.
Despite the intense display on defense, this was by no means a pretty performance or enough to shut down the Tide, coach Robin Pingeton said. At certain points, it looked like the Tigers got one too many blows to the gut from the relentless scoring of Jordan Lewis. Lewis filled Walker’s shoes, leading the Crimson Tide with 27 points and nine rebounds. She was lethal from beyond the arc, draining four 3-pointers. Lewis and Copeland were overwhelming, and the Tigers didn’t have enough to stop either one of them.
“A win in this league is hard,” Alabama coach Kristy Curry said, “and for us to find a way in the third and fourth quarter to control the tempo, we were much smarter defensively in the second half. Jordan had a huge day for us offensively; she made bucket after bucket that were just crucial.”
While the Crimson Tide’s duo shined on offense, the Tigers had some struggles. Offensively, other than Williams, who played well in the post, scoring came from go-to 6-foot-3 forward Aijha Blackwell, Hayley Frank and Shug Dickson. Whenever Blackwell squared her shoulders, the Alabama defense quickly tried to stop her from bullying her way into the paint. She finished with a hard-fought double-double, with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Frank served as a second-half assassin, scoring all 11 of her points in the third and forth quarters after going scoreless with no shot attempts in the first half. Dickson had more of an off day, finishing with eight points and a steal.
The downfall for Missouri came in the second half, which is usually its better half, but not this go-round. In this New Year’s Eve game, the Tigers finished with 15 turnovers and other careless mistakes, and a game that was tied at 34 at the half got away from them down the stretch.
“I think it’s important to not forget about what happened in today’s game,” Blackwell said. “Just to know what we did wrong, watch film, really dive deep into film and just really reflect so we can come back before we play Arkansas.”
After the tough loss, the Tigers get back into action at 2 p.m. Sunday in their first away game of the season, at No. 10 Arkansas.