Missouri women's basketball signee Grace Slaughter out of Grain Valley High School was named Gatorade Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday.
Slaughter is one of four 2023 signees for the Tigers. She is the highest-rated of the class, coming in at No. 53 nationally in ESPN's HoopGurlz recruiting rankings with a four-star ranking.
Slaughter averaged 27.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while leading Grain Valley to a 23-5 record before its season ended in the Class 6 District 7 finals against Rock Bridge. Slaughter averaged 23 or more points per game in all four of her high school seasons, including 31.3 as a junior.
Slaughter also boasts a gold medal from USA Basketball's victory in the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship along with three Missouri Basketball Coaches Association All-State selections.