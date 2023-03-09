Malia Chievous defends Grace Slaughter (copy)

Rock Bridge sophomore Malia Chievous, left, defends Grain Valley senior and Missouri commit Grace Slaughter during the MSHAA Class 6 District 7 final Tuesday at Hickman High School. Slaughter was named Gatorade Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday.

 Minh Connors/Missourian

Missouri women's basketball signee Grace Slaughter out of Grain Valley High School was named Gatorade Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday. 

Slaughter is one of four 2023 signees for the Tigers. She is the highest-rated of the class, coming in at No. 53 nationally in ESPN's HoopGurlz recruiting rankings with a four-star ranking. 

