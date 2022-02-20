MU snaps losing streak in 76-66 win over Mississippi State

Missouri women's basketball returned to the comfort of its home needing not only to win but to rediscover itself. After losing four in a row and one of those losses being without guard Aijha Blackwell, something had to give.
On their senior night, the Tigers found themselves in a dog fight but won 76-66 against Mississippi State.
For the first time since Missouri's 77-61 win against Alabama on Jan. 30, it scored over 20 points in the first quarter. It was the Hayley Frank and Haley Troup show in the first half, as the guard duo revitalized 3-point shooting for their squad. With help from other beyond the arc go-to scorers Lauren Hansen and Izzy Higginbottom, Missouri scored 11 3s.
The first half was also the return of Blackwell, whose rebounding skills were greatly missed after being outrebounded by Georgia. Although she went scoreless in the first half, her ability to get in and clean up the glass helped the Tigers (17-10, 6-8 Southeastern Conference) outrebound Mississippi State (15-12, 6-9) by six boards. She finished the match just two shy of her season high for rebounding, 18.
"I'm growing as a person, as a basketball player, but I just think it's important to go through stuff," Blackwell said when asked about her return after missing the last game against Georgia. "Adversity hit for me obviously with my team, not being there for my team. But, I just had to keep my head on straight and stay focused at the end of the tunnel. Being there with my teammates, they're really encouraging me like coming back, and stuff worked out."
Despite hustle plays and signs of life coming from Missouri's offense, there are no cupcake games in SEC women's basketball. The Bulldogs cut the lead to two points on a buzzer-beater before halftime. This didn't necessarily shift momentum out of the Tigers' favor as it did when Amber Ramirez drained a deep 3-pointer in Arkansas's 88-71 win in its last home game. Missouri held onto its lead with a death grip to win its first game in February.
"It's really hard when you face adversity, and so I'm proud of these guys for the way they've been able to respond through it — the resiliency," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. "It hasn't been easy, but they've been resilient."
Mississippi State tied the game in the fourth quarter, 55 apiece. Both squads are on the bubble of making it to the NCAA Tournament in March and entered the game with losing streaks, so things went down to the wire. With explosive shooting performances coming from Frank, Troup and Blackwell, Mississippi State didn't have enough in its tank to win.
Frank lead her team in scoring with 19 points, six of those points coming from beyond the arc. Troup, who came into the game averaging eight points, finished with 16 points and a dagger of a 3 that stole any hopes of the Bulldogs' comeback.
Along with her dominating rebounding, Blackwell scored 14 points for her 18th double-double of the season. Scoring hadn't come easy for the Tigers before this game, and they were struggling to find their shot, but this matchup refreshed Tiger fans and their own memory of their shooting ability.
Guards Caterrion Thompson and Aislynn Hayes kept the fight alive, knocking down five of the six 3s for their squad.
Thompson led in scoring with 21 points followed by Anastasia Hayes with 14.
"I think what I'm most proud of today is there were stretches again where our offense wasn't really flowing, but we did a lot better job of taking pride in our defense and getting stops during those runs," Frank said. "We just found a way every single time no matter what it was."
To combat the dribble-drive of the guard duo, Missouri utilized its deep roster defensively to make the Bulldogs off balance during their possessions. Blackwell, Frank, Hansen and guard Mama Dembele finished with two steals each. With help coming off the bench from freshman guard Kiya Dorroh as well, Missouri forced 17 turnovers.
With two games remaining before the SEC Tournament, the Tigers aren't completely back to their regular selves, but the light at the end of the tunnel is brighter than before.