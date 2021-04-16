The Missouri women's basketball team announced the addition of transfer Skylah Travis, a 6-foot-3 center from Old Dominion, on Thursday.
𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙀𝘿 📄🖊️Welcome to the #Mizzou family, Skylah Travis! 🙌#OurTownOurTeam 🐯🏀 pic.twitter.com/7Kx7UxJHiO— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) April 16, 2021
Travis, from Weldon, North Carolina, sat out her true freshman season in 2020-21 for the Monarchs because of an injury and heads to the Tigers with all four years of eligibility.
At Weldon High School, Travis was named District 1 player of the year and earned North Carolina all-state honors in 2019-20. She averaged 20.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.1 steals, 3.9 blocks and 4.9 assists while leading Weldon to the Class 1A title game.
"We are thrilled to have Skylah joining our family," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said in a news release. "Her athleticism, versatility and dynamic skill set along with her passion for the game make her a really exciting addition to our roster for the next four years. Skylah's authenticity, energy and humility are invaluable qualities that we know will have an instant impact on the court, in the locker room and in our family."