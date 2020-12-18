Missouri women’s basketball has been busy this week, to say the least.
Coach Robin Pingeton made calls all week to ensure that her squad would be able to make up for lost time after Missouri had to postpone one game and cancel three others after a positive COVID-19 test, contact tracing and quarantining. Now the Tigers will play back-to-back games this weekend.
This unusual weekend setup comes on the heels of two other games, a failed upset attempt against No. 20 Missouri State and a blowout win against New Orleans. Four games in one week would typically sound like overkill. However, there is a feeling of eagerness in the Missouri locker room.
“Overall, I think we’re not taking any of this for granted,” Aijha Blackwell said in Wednesday’s postgame interview. “I know that two-week quarantine really bummed us out, and so I think we’re looking forward to these games as a blessing to be on the floor.”
Missouri vs. Oral Roberts
First up is Oral Roberts (2-4). The two teams last met Dec. 4, 2013, and the game ended in a Missouri victory just like all previous meetings. With the Golden Eagles beaming off a two-game winning streak, they will head into Mizzou Arena hoping to beat Missouri for the first time.
To stave off Oral Roberts, the Tigers will need to perform similarly better than they did Wednesday night. Despite shooting 63.2% from the field against New Orleans and running the crispest offense thus far, Missouri still committed 21 turnovers. This is something the Tigers will have to avoid against Oral Roberts because it has been known to sneak up on its opponents this season.
In both wins against Tarleton Static and Roger State, the Golden Eagles found victory after being behind. Against Roger State, Oral Roberts capitalized with 15 points off of turnovers. Against that kind of capitalizing, the Tigers would be in trouble if the turnover count gets out of hand. Other key aspects in Oral Roberts' capitalizing were redshirt senior Manaya Jones, senior Regan Schumacher and true-freshman Tierney Coleman.
Schumacher will be a player to be on guard against. She scored 12 points and led her team in rebounds When paired with Coleman and Jones, they drained 19 points combined and rallied up a comeback in their last game.
On both squads, the sense of grit and hustle are undeniable. However, for Missouri to edge out the Golden Eagles, it will have to utilize the key rebounders and scorers of its own in Blackwell, Hayley Frank and Ladazhia Williams. So far this season, Frank leads the Tigers in overall rebounds with 25, closely followed by Blackwell. The Tigers have sharpshooters in Blackwell and Williams, who both average 15.7 points a game. Against the Privateers, Williams went six for six from the field.
Missouri takes on Oral Roberts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The game will stream on SEC Network+.
Missouri vs. Southern Illinois
Despite being a last-minute matchup for the Tigers, Southern Illinois (3-1) won't be an easy opponent. Just a day after facing off against Oral Roberts, Missouri will be looking to give the Salukis their first loss since Nov. 25.
Southern Illinois is led by the senior duo, Abby Brockmeyer and Makenzie Silvey. With Brockmeyer under the basket and Silvey leading their squad in scoring, the consistency will give it a bit of an edge over the Tigers. Silvey has scored in the double-digits in every game played this season, her season-high being 24 points against Kansas City. Brockmeyer’s consistency can be seen both in scoring and rebounding. She averages 4.3 rebounds a game ands is practically unstoppable on the post, going nine of 13 from the field against the Roos.
Consistency has been something Missouri has struggled to develop this season. Pingeton has seen her squad in two completely different lights with its returning games against the Bears and the Privateers. From clunky to smooth, the Tigers' inability to find a consistent offensive flow could present problems against a more mature Southern Illinois squad. Their saving grace, however, will be the emergence of guards Mama Dembele, Shug Dickson and Lauren Hansen.
Against New Orleans, Dembele and Dickson split the point guard job and both finished with their season-high six assists. Dickson is looking comfortable taking shots as well, scoring in the double-digits for the first time as a Tiger.
Hansen, who was known for her shooting as a freshman at Auburn, reeled in 12 points, six of them coming from beyond the arc. The ability to look to any player on the court to not only score but lead is something Pingeton is proud to see within her roster.
“I think we got about eight kids that could be in the starting line up, but you can only play five,” Pingeton said when asked about the rotation during Wednesday’s game. “Everybody puts in a lot of time and works really hard and it really gives them an opportunity to show what they're working with. When you have three and four games in a week, to be able to stay fresh and not play kids too many minutes is important.”
The Tigers will try to showcase their talented roster against Southern Illinois at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena. The game will stream on SEC Network+.