In Bud Walton Arena on Sunday, rivals went blow for blow.
Turnover after turnover for the Missouri women's basketball team, though, allowed the game to tilt in Arkansas' favor. And the 10th-ranked Razorbacks seized the 91-88 victory behind a barrage of shots from senior All-American candidate Chelsea Dungee.
Coming off a brutal loss against Alabama, the Tigers (4-3, 0-2 SEC) had very little luck on the road, as they struggled to keep up with the fast-paced offense of Arkansas (10-2, 1-1) in Fayetteville.
Hope was alive and well for about four minutes in the first quarter. Forward Ladazhia Williams — who finished with 14 points and went 8-of-10 from the free-throw line — got to work in the post immediately, scoring on layups and getting to the line in the first four possessions.
The Razorbacks responded to Williams' early domination in the paint by busting out from beyond the arc. Dungee and redshirt senior Amber Ramirez starred, finishing with four and two 3-pointers, respectively. Destiny Slocum and Makayla Daniels also had two 3s each, helping open up the Arkansas offense and deliver repeated chin checks to the Tigers..
Missouri's turnovers had a hand in growing the Razorbacks' lead as well. Traveling, careless mistakes and offensive fouls have all played a huge role in the offensive woes for the Tigers this season. In Sunday's matchup, they finished with 19 turnovers, giving Arkansas a hefty amount of points off turnovers.
"I feel like we did a good job; we kind of have gotten our identity over the past few years," Arkansas guard Jailyn Mason said when asked about her team's performance. "We have a lot of experience on the floor, and being able to use that experience and settling down is really important to us."
Some other troubles for the Tigers in their second loss in a row came from fouling. They finished the game with 26 fouls, sending key players like Dungee (who led all scorers with 25 points), Taylah Thomas and Erynn Barnum to the free-throw line.
Experience vs. inexperience was also a theme in the loss. The senior-led Arkansas squad controlled this matchup, but the young Tigers still could walk away with some positives. Throughout the second half, the Tigers chipped away at the Arkansas lead. Leading the rally were both Hayley Frank and Haley Troup.
Frank finished with 14 points and Troup 15, many of those coming in the second half. The sophomore and redshirt junior guard kept their squad in the game along with Aijha Blackwell, who led the Tigers in scoring and rebounding with 20 and 14.
"I'm really proud of our kids," coach Robin Pingeton said. "I know that Alabama loss we just felt like we took our foot off the gas pedal, and again part of that is experience, finding our voice, finding that chemistry on the court. So I thought our bounce back was really big."
With the Thursday matchup against Vanderbilt postponed, the Tigers won't be back in action until next Sunday. They will continue their road play against Auburn (5-5) at 2 p.m.