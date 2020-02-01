For sports fans across the United States, the first Sunday of February only means one thing.
When the Super Bowl rolls around, everything else stops. For one night, everything revolves around the big game. There are no distractions, and certainly no other live sports on TV.
At least, that’s what you’d think.
This year, Missouri women’s basketball drew what may be the ultimate short straw in sports scheduling: a home game that conflicts directly with the Super Bowl, and the nearest NFL team playing in the championship for the first time in 50 years.
Since the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship two weeks ago, much of the Show-Me State has been counting down to Sunday night. MU and Mizzou Athletics have actively shown their support for the Chiefs via social media, and the south scoreboard of Memorial Stadium was lit up with a “Go Chiefs!” message on Friday.
But at 4 p.m. Sunday, less than two hours before kickoff in Miami, the Missouri women’s basketball team will tip off at Mizzou Arena against No. 25 Arkansas. The game’s attendance, atmosphere and media prominence may all be affected by the late start.
Arkansas should know — it dealt with the same thing a year ago. As the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams faced off last February, the Razorbacks were playing at home against South Carolina. Instead of a large crowd witnessing a visit from one of the SEC’s marquee teams, only 1,211 tickets were scanned that day at Bud Walton Arena.
Missouri has made efforts to promote Sunday’s game by holding a series of events for National Girls and Women in Sports Day, which officially falls on Wednesday. A pregame clinic will be hosted by various MU women’s sports teams, and there is a $5 ticket deal that includes the game, clinic and a free shirt.
Once the game begins, the Tigers will have to deal with an Arkansas team that beat them by 17 three weeks ago in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Chelsea Dungee’s 38-point outburst led the Razorbacks to their first win over Missouri since 2016.
“She really did put 38 on us,” coach Robin Pingeton said Thursday. “We’ll go back and watch film … I know our transition defense wasn’t very good. We really had a strong first half, and in the second half we kind of fell apart.”
The loss in Arkansas was also marred by foul trouble for Missouri. Five Tigers racked up four or five fouls in the game, including top scorer Hayley Frank, who fouled out. Amber Smith was limited to just two first-half minutes, having been whistled three times by the early part of the second quarter.
The Razorbacks’ win tied up the teams’ all-time series at 12 wins apiece, meaning Sunday’s winner will gain the historical upper hand in the biannual matchup.
Missouri remains in a four-way tie with Alabama, Vanderbilt and Florida for ninth place in the SEC. Only the top 10 will avoid playing on the opening day of the SEC Tournament. Arkansas will be the third straight ranked opponent the Tigers have faced, and road tests at Georgia and Louisiana State await this week.
Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. Sunday on SEC Network. Missouri’s radio broadcast will air on KTGR.