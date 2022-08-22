Guard Lauren Hansen sinks a two pointer (copy)

MU guard Lauren Hansen sinks a shot Dec. 31 at Mizzou Arena. Missouri released its nonconference schedule Monday. The Tigers will open their season on the road against Missouri State.

 Nevin Dubinski/Missourian

Missouri women's basketball announced its nonconference schedule Monday for the 2022-23 season.

The Tigers will travel to Springfield for a second consecutive season, opening nonconference play against in-state rival Missouri State on Nov. 7. The Bears defeated MU 79-51 last campaign.

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

