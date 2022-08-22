Missouri women's basketball announced its nonconference schedule Monday for the 2022-23 season.
The Tigers will travel to Springfield for a second consecutive season, opening nonconference play against in-state rival Missouri State on Nov. 7. The Bears defeated MU 79-51 last campaign.
MU hosts eight nonconference opponents at Mizzou Arena this season. Its first home game is against Bradley on Nov. 10.
The Tigers face Illinois in the annual Braggin' Rights matchup on Dec. 18 in Columbia. MU notched an 84-65 victory on the road last season.
MU will also play in-season tournaments in Tempe, Ariz. and Nassau, Bahamas. Missouri will face Wake Forest and Virginia Tech on Nov. 21 and Nov. 23, respectively in the Baja Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo championship in the Bahamas. The Tigers take on UMass and Arizona State on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, respectively, in the Arizona State Classic.
