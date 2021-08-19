Missouri women's basketball will face some familiar foes in the coming season in its nonconference schedule. The Tigers will play seven home games and six away games before beginning SEC play.
They play exhibition games against Lindenwood and Southwest Baptist before the season begins against Murray State on Nov. 11.
Missouri will play two of its away fixtures in the Show-Me State, traveling to St. Louis University and Missouri State on Nov. 17 and Dec. 10, respectively. Other road opponents include Columbia and either Rider or Lehigh in the Christmas City Classic (Nov. 27-28), Baylor (Dec. 5) and Illinois (Dec. 22).
The other home opponents for the Tigers include Morgan State (Nov. 14), Idaho State (Nov. 21), Troy (Nov. 23), Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville (Dec. 2), Alabama A&M (Dec. 12) and Southern University (Dec. 20).
Conference opponents and dates will be released at a later date.
The Tigers are looking to improve upon a 9-13 season that saw them eliminated after two games in the WNIT.