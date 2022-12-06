Missouri women’s basketball appeared in ESPN women’s bracketologist Charlie Creme’s latest edition of Bracketology. The Tigers were slotted as a No. 8 seed in one of the two Seattle regionals.
Creme has Missouri projected to play No. 9 seed Virginia in the Stanford subregion, with the winner of that matchup moving on to potentially play No. 1 seed Stanford. The Tigers are one of six Southeastern Conference teams that made Creme’s most recent bracket.
Though initially picked to finish 12th in the SEC in the preseason media poll, Missouri is off to a 9-1 start, with its only blemish coming at the hands of Virginia Tech, the now-No. 7 ranked team in the nation.
That start has the Tigers placed at 43rd in the current NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, which were released Sunday and update daily. NET puts Missouri’s top win over Massachusetts, which is ranked 55th and one of the "Next Four Out" in Creme’s Bracketology.
Missouri was ranked 50th in NET at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season and was the second team out of the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers face two more teams in nonconference play that are ranked in the top 100 by NET — Jackson State (No. 73) and Illinois (No. 20). Missouri then enters SEC play, with 13 of the conference’s 14 teams in the top 100.
The Tigers’ hot start also netted them one vote in the most recent AP Top 25 rankings. The lone vote came from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Stu Durando, who ranked Missouri at No. 24 on his ballot, giving the Tigers two points.