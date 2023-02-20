Missouri women’s basketball kept its NCAA Tournament aspirations alive, winning another crucial matchup against Southeastern Conference-worst Texas A&M. The Tigers‘ defense led them to a 61-35 victory, their second win in a row.
The matchup turned into a rock fight early on, with neither side getting in rhythm throughout the first half. Missouri (17-10, 6-8 SEC) shot just 9-for-28 in its 25-point first half but dominated on the defensive end. The Tigers held Texas A&M (6-18, 1-13) to just 4-for-28 from the field, no makes from beyond the arc and 10 total points in the first half.
Despite the Aggies grabbing 10 offensive rebounds in the first half alone, the Tigers held them to just four second-chance points.
Missouri also forced nine Texas A&M turnovers, four of which came from charges taken by Hayley Frank.
“We thought about coming out in our 3-2 (zone) but just felt like they’d be prepared for that,” Tigers coach Robin Pingeton said of the defense. “(We) wanted to see if we could try and match up a little bit of man-to-man and really try and get in those gaps and clog up that paint to the best of our ability.”
Both teams found a groove offensively early in the second half, with the Aggies needing just four minutes to match their first-half total in points. Texas A&M cut the lead to 11 with just under six minutes to go, but that would be as close as the Aggies got in the second half.
Missouri finished the third quarter on a 12-3 run — with eight points from freshman Ashton Judd — to put the game out of reach. Judd continued to stay red-hot, finishing with a team-high in points with 16 on 7-of-8 shooting and rebounds with seven. The West Plains product has double figures in scoring in four of her past five games.
“(Judd) just looks really confident out there and she plays hard,” Pingeton said. “She’s a three-level scorer and not afraid of the moment for sure.”
Missouri’s offensive onslaught continued into the fourth quarter, tallying 18 more points and shooting 8 for 11 from the field, allowing the Tigers to cruise to victory in a game they never trailed.
MU finished the second half shooting 15 for 19 from the field and 4 for 6 from deep. Hayley Frank and Haley Troup were the other Tigers besides Judd who reached double figures in scoring, both notching 11.
“I think we’re playing with better pace,” Pingeton said. “I liked the movement better. I liked the spacing better. I felt like in that second half we created some offense with our defense, which allowed us to get out and run a little bit and get some pretty good high-percentage shots.”
For Missouri, the win over Texas A&M gives the Tigers their first consecutive wins since knocking off Auburn and Alabama in early January. After it’s win over Mississippi State last Thursday, ESPN’s Charlie Creme moved Missouri back into his bracketology in the ‘Next Four Out’ category, making the final three games before the SEC Tournament must-wins for the Tigers.
Despite a stretch that saw Missouri lose eight of nine, the Tigers still have an opportunity to finish conference play .500, and they look like a team starting to regain their confidence.
“I’m just proud of our players,” Pingeton said. “I’m proud of the resiliency. It looks like they’re starting to have a little bit more fun out there again and played a little bit more relaxed.”
Missouri will have a chance at a Quadrant 1 victory in its next matchup when it travels on the road to take on Ole Miss at 6 p.m. Thursday in Oxford, Mississippi. The Rebels are ranked 27th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings.
Up next What: Missouri at Ole Miss When: 6 p.m. Thursday Where: Oxford, Mississippi Watch: SEC Network+