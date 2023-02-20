Ashton Judd



 

Missouri women’s basketball kept its NCAA Tournament aspirations alive, winning another crucial matchup against Southeastern Conference-worst Texas A&M. The Tigers‘ defense led them to a 61-35 victory, their second win in a row.

The matchup turned into a rock fight early on, with neither side getting in rhythm throughout the first half. Missouri (17-10, 6-8 SEC) shot just 9-for-28 in its 25-point first half but dominated on the defensive end. The Tigers held Texas A&M (6-18, 1-13) to just 4-for-28 from the field, no makes from beyond the arc and 10 total points in the first half.

