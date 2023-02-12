For Missouri women's basketball, Sunday's 61-33 loss to Arkansas looks like rock bottom.
The Tigers entered Bud Walton Arena in desperate need of a win to keep their slim NCAA tournament hopes alive, and instead suffered a defeat that was emblematic of the issues Missouri has had for much of the season.
Missouri's loss to Arkansas is its eighth in its last nine games, and the Tigers' ninth in a row against Arkansas.
Arkansas held Missouri to a season-low 29% from the field in the first meeting between the two on Jan. 8, but one-upped itself in the rematch. Arkansas kept the Tigers to just 28.3% Sunday.
The Razorbacks had the Tigers' number from the opening tip defensively. Missouri (15-10, 4-8 SEC) opened the scoring with a pair of free throws from Haley Troup but didn't make a shot until 1:40 remained in the first quarter. MU coach Robin Pingeton tried desperately to get something going, playing 10 different players in the first quarter, but nothing sparked the Tigers' offense.
Arkansas (19-8, 6-6) dominated Missouri for the entirety of the first half, holding the Tigers to just five made shots on 20 attempts while also keeping the Tigers to their lowest-scoring half of the season at just 13 points. Missouri finished the first half with more turnovers — 14 — than points.
"We cannot get deflated," Pingeton said. "We've got to take care of that ball and then we've got to execute on the offensive end. It was one of those games that you felt like you just got punched in the gut."
Things didn't get any better in the second half. After tallying five points in the first few minutes out of halftime, the Tigers were held scoreless for the final six and a half minutes of the frame. The Razorbacks coasted into the fourth quarter up 47-18, holding the Tigers to less than 10 points in each of the first three.
"We talked about getting into a single-digit game by the fourth quarter," Pingeton said. "But they came out in the third quarter the same way they did to start the game and we could just never get anything going. I didn't think we had any offensive flow. And I thought that was pretty consistent for 40 minutes."
While Arkansas wasn't lights out offensively, the Razorbacks didn't have to be close to it. They shot 42.2% from the field and turned the ball over 21 times, just one less than Missouri.
For the Tigers, the loss erases any progress the team had made offensively in its previous two matchups. Missouri looked like it may have found an answer against Vanderbilt and Alabama, now the Tigers find themselves back at square one with little time remaining.
"We are just way out of sorts. Everything is just out of sorts," Pingeton said of the offense. "I've got to figure it out. I can't put my finger on it. We lacked discipline in regards to executing our sets. Everyone being on the same page, that connectivity that you have to have on the court on both ends, we don't have that right now."
Missouri looked like a team that has lost its confidence, a sentiment Pingeton herself echoed postgame, and will need to reset in a hurry if the Tigers look to make a miraculous run to the NCAA tournament.
Missouri's next matchup will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena when the Tigers take on Mississippi State.