Hayley Frank looks to shoot while Illinois State’s Abbie Aalsma defends Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Frank led MU with 15 points, and the Tigers beat the Redbirds 61-51 in the first round of the WNIT.

The third time wound up being the charm for Missouri women’s basketball. The Tigers knocked off Illinois State 61-51 to avoid being a one-and-done in the WNIT for the third season in a row. It was Missouri’s first postseason victory since defeating the Redbirds’ Missouri Valley Conference rival Drake in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Fittingly enough, the game opened with Missouri’s all-time appearances leader, Haley Troup, knocking down a 3 in what could be her final game at Mizzou Arena. That kicked off a scorching-hot opening five minutes for the Tigers as Troup and senior forward Hayley Frank combined for 11 Missouri points within the first five minutes.

