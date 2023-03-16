The third time wound up being the charm for Missouri women’s basketball. The Tigers knocked off Illinois State 61-51 to avoid being a one-and-done in the WNIT for the third season in a row. It was Missouri’s first postseason victory since defeating the Redbirds’ Missouri Valley Conference rival Drake in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Fittingly enough, the game opened with Missouri’s all-time appearances leader, Haley Troup, knocking down a 3 in what could be her final game at Mizzou Arena. That kicked off a scorching-hot opening five minutes for the Tigers as Troup and senior forward Hayley Frank combined for 11 Missouri points within the first five minutes.
Missouri (18-13) never trailed, countering every potential Redbirds rally. Illinois State (24-9) got Missouri into foul trouble early in the second quarter and made it a 17-16 game at one point, but a quick 9-0 run capped off by an Ashton Judd 3-pointer put the Tigers back up double digits.
Missouri countered another Illinois State run in the dying seconds of the first half with graduate transfer guard Katlyn Gilbert hitting a mid-range jumper at the buzzer to put the Tigers up 28-23, stealing the momentum from the Redbirds after a quick 5-0 scoring stretch.
Illinois State didn’t go away in the second half, cutting the lead to one point midway through the third quarter before the Tigers ended the frame on an 11-2 run. ISU again got within one possession early in the fourth quarter, but Missouri never wavered and held on against the MVC regular-season champion.
“I was just really proud of the way we stayed resilient and responded every time they crept up on us,” Frank said. “I never felt like we let our emotions take over. Didn’t feel any type of worry. We just responded with defensive stops and kept at it on the offensive end.”
Missouri’s defense made the difference by holding Illinois State to 51 points, tied for its second-lowest total of the season. The Redbirds entered the matchup shooting 37% from deep but were held to just 21% from behind the arc against the Tigers.
Missouri held Illinois State to just 29% from the field and one made 3-pointer. The Tigers’ offense lagged behind the defense, but Missouri was able to pull out timely buckets when it needed and made its last nine free throws to salt the game away.
“I thought our kids did a really nice job finding the shooters and (in) transition, for the most part,” Tigers coach Robin Pingeton said. “The game plan was one-on-one accountability for us and make them finish one-on-one at the rim, and that hurt us on some possessions, but that 3 was going to be huge for us, and I thought we did a really nice job.”
Eight different Tigers scored throughout the matchup, three of whom reached double figures. Frank led the way for Missouri, tallying 15 points, with Troup not far behind, dropping in 11. Frank and Troup each shot 50% from the field. Sara-Rose Smith recorded her sixth double-double of the season, finishing with 13 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
The win ended a four-season streak of postseason futility and gives the Tigers a chance to win multiple games in the postseason for the first time since advancing to the third round of the 2015 WNIT.
“We’ve been blessed with some really fun and exciting wins in the postseason, and then we’ve had some tough losses, and it’s always hard,” Pingeton said. “We had to pick up our broken heart and try to piece it back together and get our minds back right. How they’ve faced adversity in the last two weeks, and how they responded to it, I’m really proud of them.”
Missouri will take on the winner of Western Kentucky and Kansas’ matchup that takes place Friday. The time and location of the second-round game are still to be determined.