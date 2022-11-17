Missouri women’s basketball continued its undefeated start to the season with a 60-55 win over UT Martin on Thursday at Mizzou Arena.
Senior Hayley Frank led the way with 15 points, while Sara-Rose Smith picked up her second double-double of the season, with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Charged with closing out a 39-35 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, the Tigers (5-0) did just that.
Missouri held a 10-point lead for much of the final quarter thanks to a stout defensive performance. The Skyhawks went 5-for-15 from the field and committed five turnovers in the fourth quarter. Frank scored eight of her 15 points in the quarter, mostly from rolling to the basket off screens.
“It was just good execution.” Haley Troup said. “We were talking all game about those slip cuts and dive cuts, and late in the game that was working with Hayley.”
Despite solid free-throw shooting from Missouri (12-for-14), UT Martin made it close thanks to some careless Tigers turnovers late in the game. Those turnovers may have been a direct result of missing starting point guard Mama Dembele, who was sidelined with a broken nose.
“Late in the game, we took some shots that we shouldn’t have,” MU coach Robin Pingeton said. “We have a lot of veteran players that should’ve handled the pressure better.”
The Tigers began the game shooting 5 for 14 in the opening quarter, while the Skyhawks lit it up from deep, shooting 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.
“With a five-out motion offense, we sometimes get caught out on the 3-point line,” Pingeton said. “We aren’t shooting the ball well enough to be a one-and-done team; we have to crash the offensive glass.”
That shooting, combined with a 10-to-6 edge on the glass, allowed UT Martin to take a 15-13 lead into the second quarter.
Ashton Judd provided a spark in the second quarter, scoring the Tigers’ first six points to put them back in the lead. Judd finished with 11 points, but her play off the bench could not do everything to uplift Missouri.
“That’s why we recruited her; she fits our system with what she does and has a bright future ahead,” Pingeton said of Judd’s performance.
The Tigers endured a nearly six-minute scoring drought in the second quarter before a Frank 3 ended the struggles at the 1:41 mark.
Still, Missouri entered halftime trailing 26-25 after 4-of-17 shooting from beyond the arc in the half. The cold shooting, combined with UT Martin’s success from 3-point land (4-for-7 in the half), led to a halftime deficit for the Tigers.
“I‘ve gotta believe those shots are going to fall for us,” Pingeton said. “This is a group of young ladies that shot it really well last season.”
The Tigers’ 25 points were the lowest output they’ve have had in a single half this season.
The Tigers’ offensive production picked up in the second half with Judd and Smith starting on the floor. Spearheaded by strong transition play off three Skyhawks turnovers, Missouri manufactured a 7-0 run over a 1:17 span in the middle of the quarter.
The Tigers held a four-point lead at the end of the third quarter before closing it out in the final period.
The Tigers’ offense certainly missed Dembele. Missouri scored a season low in points and committed 17 turnovers. The defensive performance saved the day, but the Tigers are going to have to continue to find an offensive rhythm without their star point guard running the offense.
Missouri takes on Wake Forest (3-1) in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship at 4:30 p.m. CST Monday in Nassau, Bahamas.