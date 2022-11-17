Haley Troup dribbles the ball

Missouri’s Haley Troup dribbles the ball Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Missouri defeated UT Martin 60-55 to remain undefeated on the season.

 Cara Penquite/Missourian

Missouri women’s basketball continued its undefeated start to the season with a 60-55 win over UT Martin on Thursday at Mizzou Arena.

Senior Hayley Frank led the way with 15 points, while Sara-Rose Smith picked up her second double-double of the season, with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

  Sports Reporter, Fall 2022

