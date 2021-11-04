By now, Missouri women's basketball fans know that junior guard Hayley Frank is a precision shooter, leading her squad's last game in scoring with 19 points and shooting 50% from the field. In its exhibition match against Southwest Baptist, MU showed that Frank wasn't the only sharp-shooting Tiger.
On top of their dominating presence on defense, the Tigers ran the numbers up in their final exhibition match of the season. In the first quarter, they outscored the Bearcats 22-6. The 3-point shot was the key to this early scoring success as 12 of the 22 points came from beyond the arc. Frank opened the match by landing the first of four of her 3-pointers. Once Missouri caught the flow of its motion offense, it began steamrolling its way over Southwest Baptist.
In their 90-35 victory, the Tigers shot 55.2% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line. The Bearcats finished the match shooting only 25.6% from the field and only making three 3-pointers. Along with Frank, who reeled in 16 points, the top scorers for Missouri were junior Aijha Blackwell, redshirt senior Ladazhia Williams and freshman Izzy Higginbottom. Blackwell walked away with a double-double, leading her team in scoring with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Coming off the bench, Williams was unstoppable in the paint, scoring 13 points. Higginbottom was also an overwhelming offensive presence for the Tigers as her 24 minutes on the court earned her 16 points, six of those coming from beyond the arc.
Shot selection was a main priority for the Tigers. Passing up good shots for great shots was the mantra on offense for Missouri. This is to be expected from coach Robin Pingeton's squad who has solidified itself as a scoring threat last season.