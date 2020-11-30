Missouri women's basketball's Sunday nonconference game against Saint Louis has been postponed due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and quarantining of individuals within the Tigers' program.
The announcement came about three hours before the game was scheduled to tip-off at 2 p.m. at Chaifetz Arena. The game would have been the Billkens' first of the season.
According to a news release, the next step for the Tigers will be following the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force. This 30-page report will serve as a guide to help MU and other teams who fall into the coronavirus' grips.
Listed in the report is a potential timeline for programs with a new confirmed case. The timeline includes an isolation period of at least 10 days in which there will be no exercising followed by a four day re-acclamation period. During the four day re-acclamation period, there will be medical evaluation and practices ranging from low to high intensity depending on the results of the evaluation.