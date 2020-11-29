Missouri women's basketball's Sunday nonconference game against Saint Louis has been postponed due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and quarantining of individuals within the Tigers' program.
The announcement came about three hours before the game was scheduled to tip-off at 2 p.m. at Chaifetz Arena. The game would have been the Billkens' first of the season.
According to a news release, the next step for the Tigers will be following the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force. This 30-page report will serve as a guide to help MU and other teams who fall into the coronavirus' grips.
Listed in the report is a potential timeline for programs with a new confirmed case. The timeline includes an isolation period of at least 10 days in which there will be no exercising followed by a four day re-acclamation period. During the four day re-acclamation period, there will be medical evaluation and practices ranging from low to high intensity depending on the results of the evaluation.
For the Tigers, this may mean there postponement of more games as they were suppose to continue play Wednesday against Morehead State and Saturday against TCU.