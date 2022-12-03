After a brief stop in Columbia for a win over Saint Louis, Missouri women’s basketball departed to the desert to compete in the Arizona State Classic — its second tournament of the season.
The Tigers opened up tournament play with a 71-66 win over Massachusetts on Saturday, who beat host Arizona State by 24 the night before. The Minutewomen presented a formidable test for Missouri.
The Tigers (8-1) rose up to the challenge, putting together another good offensive performance after their blowout victory against the Billikens. UMass (8-2) had Missouri’s number early, driving to the basket and setting up open shots effectively to open up an early lead over the Tigers.
The Minutewomen’s lead stretched to 19-11 late in the first quarter, but a pair of Missouri 3-pointers, including one just before the buzzer from Hayley Frank, cut the deficit to two going into the second quarter.
Missouri lived and died from beyond-the-arc early. Five of the Tigers’ six makes in the first quarter were from deep. Lauren Hansen alone had 11 points while shooting 3-for-5 from 3 in the first quarter.
After a slow start to the season, Hansen has begun to find a groove over her last two games. The senior guard followed up her 24-point night against SLU with another 23 points against UMass. Hansen finished 8-for-16 and 6-for-12 from deep against the Minutewomen.
“She’s a young lady that really works hard at her craft,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “I know it was frustrating out of the gates, but you’ve got to stay the course and sometimes take your focus off your shot and focus a little bit more on the things that you can control night in and night out, but it’s good to see her shooting the ball at a higher percentage.”
The 3-point barrage continued in the second quarter, with the Tigers sinking another four from deep. Twenty-four of Missouri’s first 26 points came from beyond-the-arc, propelling the Tigers to a 37-30 lead at half while shooting 9-for-17 on 3-pointers.
“We started off the year not shooting the three ball very well, which is something that we’ve always been pretty good at,” Pingeton said. “It’s nice to see them find their rhythm a little bit. We really tried to go inside tonight, but [UMass] made it tough. Our girls knocked down big shots when they needed to.”
Missouri also got its defense rolling in the second quarter, holding UMass to just 35.3% shooting and not allowing the Minutewomen to hit a 3 in the period.
The Tigers also held UMass to 27.8% from the field in the third quarter.
Missouri also won on the boards, an area where UMass has excelled and the Tigers have struggled throughout the season. Missouri out-rebounded the Minutewomen 42-33, just the second time UMass was beaten on the boards all season, and worst margin for the Minutewomen all season.
Sarah Linthacum led Missouri with 13 rebounds, helping the Tigers hold UMass to eight offensive rebounds — its second-lowest of the year.
“She’s such a warrior who couldn’t care less about any kind of individual accolade,” Pingeton said of Linthacum. “She works so hard, she’s got such a high motor and I’m so happy for her. We needed every bit of it tonight. I thought she played really, really well.”
Though Missouri had controlled much of the first three quarters, the Minutewomen didn’t go away quietly. After a Linthacum layup gave the Tigers a 13-point lead 26 seconds into the final quarter, the Tigers offense finally cooled.
Missouri didn’t make a shot for over five minutes, while UMass continued to chip away to try and stage the comeback. The Tigers lead narrowed to just 61-57 with 2:15 to go when freshman Ashton Judd drilled Missouri’s first 3 of the fourth quarter to give the Tigers more breathing room.
Forty-five seconds later, Hansen made her sixth and Missouri’s season-high 15th 3-pointer of the night to put the Tigers up 67-59. UMass made a few more shots, but the Tigers held off the Minutewomen to pick up their eighth win of the year.
“We just tried to keep our girls positive and really talked a lot about next play mentality,” Pingeton said. “We really were trying to be intentional about the resiliency that we were going to have as a team, individually and collectively, and I thought that mindset was huge for us tonight.”
Missouri wraps up its stay in the Arizona State Classic at 1:30 p.m. Sunday against host Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz.