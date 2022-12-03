After a brief stop in Columbia for a win over Saint Louis, Missouri women’s basketball departed to the desert to compete in the Arizona State Classic — its second tournament of the season.

The Tigers opened up tournament play with a 71-66 win over Massachusetts on Saturday, who beat host Arizona State by 24 the night before. The Minutewomen presented a formidable test for Missouri.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at pjhxnb@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you