After Missouri women's basketball's thorough 83-36 dismantling of Omaha for the team's fourth consecutive win, the group made its way toward the packed student section that was vocal and energetic for almost every possession.
Only, the student section wasn't packed full with MU students; it was filled with a large contingent of Columbia Public School students from various elementary schools . The team went through as much of the section as possible, high-fiving and snapping pictures with students .
"The energy ... I mean, they were just so happy to be here. Nothing was even going on, and they're screaming 30 minutes before the game," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said with a laugh. "It was fun, it was loud, and I hope they had a good time."
Missouri (10-1) looked every bit as energetic early on, going on an 8-0 run that included a pair of 3-pointers in the first two minutes— forcing the Mavericks to take a timeout with 8:09 to go in the first quarter.
The Tigers crushed any hopes Omaha (4-5) had of an upset early on, opening the game on a 19-2 run and finishing the quarter up 26-6. Missouri had seven different players score in the opening frame. The Tigers shot 58.8% from the field as a team and connected on five of their nine 3-point attempts.
Meanwhile, four of Omaha's six first-quarter points came from the free-throw line, and the Mavericks were held to 1-for-12 shooting and 0-for-5 from deep.
Missouri kept its foot on the gas in the second quarter, outscoring the Mavericks 18-7. Missouri went into the halftime with 44 points — more than Omaha scored the entire game — while the Mavericks scored just 13 and shot 12% from the field.
"We've spent the last seven months working on our defense, and it's been monotonous," Pingeton said. "Gritty, tough, hard nose, getting deflections, putting out fires for your teammates. Those are the things that we want to focus on, and the scoreboard will take care of itself. "
Missouri continued to build on its big lead in the second half, allowing Pingeton to sub out most of her starters midway through the third quarter.
Pingeton gave extended minutes to freshmen Averi Kroenke and Ashton Judd, as well as Katlyn Gilbert, Micah Linthacum and Sara-Rose Smith. All five finished off the third quarter and played eight or more minutes in the fourth.
"It was about getting people some extended minutes and getting game experience," Pingeton said. "Micah had been injured so much in the preseason, and she's just been coming back. So to be able to get some extended minutes for her, I thought was important. I think the same same thing for Averi."
Kroenke grabbed eight rebounds, poured in seven points and had three assists — including a dish to Judd leading to a 3.
Pingeton stated following the game that Linthacum still had an offensive side we hadn't yet seen from her, and it emerged against Omaha as she dropped a season-high 12 points, shooting 5-for-5 from the field and hitting both of her 3-pointers.
"Everyone was just telling me to shoot the ball, and I got opportunities for it," Linthacum said. "I always think good versus great shot, so I don't want to try and force anything, but there were good opportunities."
Sara-Rose Smith made the most of her minutes as well, notching her fourth double-double of the season after scoring 13 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. The guard leads the team with 8.3 rebounds per game.
"I feel like I'm really not consciously thinking of it while I'm playing," Smith said of her double-doubles. "But there's always someone was talking like, 'Two more and you've got it,' which is really cool that my teammates like want that for me; my coaches want that for me."
All but two minutes were played by the Tigers' bench in the fourth quarter, but Missouri still dominated every step of the way. The Tigers held Omaha to just five points in the frame on 2-of-16 shooting. Missouri's bench outscored the Mavericks entire team 52-36 for the game.
Omaha finished 22.2% from the field and 19% from beyond-the-arc. Seven of the Mavericks 12 makes came in the third quarter. Omaha was also outscored 34-4 in the paint.
The Tigers shot 48.4% and made double-digit 3-pointers for the third time in four games after doing it just once in their first seven games. Missouri has shot 41.4% over its past four games.
"We've talked a little bit about being the splash sisters," Pingeton joked. "We've got a lot of kids that can knock down those perimeter shots, and we're starting to shoot the ball a little bit better than we had early in the season. We knew it was just a matter of time before we were able to knock down those shots."
Hansen continued to stay hot, leading Missouri in points with 15 in just 19 minutes. In her past four contests, Hansen is averaging 21.3 points per game, shooting 55% from the field as well as 51.4% on 3-pointers. Troup, Frank, Gilbert and Linthacum also scored in double-figures.
The Tigers have a quick turnaround before their next contest, facing Jackson State at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena.