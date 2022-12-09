After Missouri women's basketball's thorough 83-36 dismantling of Omaha for the team's fourth consecutive win, the group made its way toward the packed student section that was vocal and energetic for almost every possession. 

Only, the student section wasn't packed full with MU students; it was filled with a large contingent of Columbia Public School students from various elementary schools . The team went through as much of the section as possible, high-fiving and snapping pictures with students .

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at pjhxnb@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you