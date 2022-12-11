Missouri women's basketball won its fifth straight contest and second in three days with a 74-61 victory over Jackson State on Sunday at Mizzou Arena. It's the Tigers third victory over a team ranked in the top 100 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, as Jackson State entered the game ranked at No. 73.
Though Jackson State (2-5) presented a challenge for Missouri (11-1), MU put together another complete performance, leading for more than 39 minutes for the second game in a row. The Tigers held their opponent to 40% shooting or lower for the fifth straight game.
Missouri came into Sunday's matchup red-hot offensively, scoring at least 71 points in every game of its four-game win streak, but the Tigers relied on their defense early on.
Missouri made just two of its seven 3-pointers in the first quarter, but held Jackson State to just 33% from the field. Five points from Lauren Hansen in the final 2:39 of the quarter gave Missouri a 15-12 lead going into the second quarter. Hansen finished with double-digit points for the fifth game in a row after pouring in 13.
Both offenses kicked into gear early in the second with Missouri scoring on six straight possessions at one point. Jackson State kept pace, however, sinking three straight shots of its own to cut the deficit to three and forcing Missouri into a timeout.
A brief stoppage seemed to be all the Tigers needed on defense. Following the timeout, Missouri held Jackson State scoreless for the final 3:39 of the first half and forced six turnovers. Missouri grabbed five more points in that same period, and went to the locker room with a 35-27 lead.
"(We) talked a lot about resiliency and how important that was going to be moving forward," MU coach Robin Pingeton said. "We knew it was going to be a game of runs. Jackson State's got a great team and we knew that they weren't just gonna lay down. But I felt like we came out the aggressors in that first quarter and that was beautiful."
Missouri's offense stayed warm in the third quarter as well, opening up a lead as big as 15 points nearing the end of the frame. Notre Dame transfer Katlyn Gilbert had five of the Tigers' first 10 points of the quarter, and continued to look more and more comfortable after playing in just nine games over the previous two seasons due to injuries and a pregnancy.
"We just have high expectations because we know what a special talent she is," Pingeton said. "The more minutes we can get under her belt, the more she's going to continue to elevate us."
Hayley Frank also had a big third quarter for the Tigers, pouring in half of the Tigers' 16 points in the frame. Frank shot a perfect 3 for 3 and knocked down a pair of 3s. The senior forward finished with 21 points and was the Tigers' leading scorer.
Missouri looked like it would pull away, but a 7-0 run near the end of the quarter kept Jackson State alive.
Missouri was able to put the game to bed early in the fourth quarter. The Tigers opened the quarter on a 12-0 run to make it 63-41, a deficit that Jackson State couldn't overcome.
West Plains product Ashton Judd went a perfect 3-for-3 in the quarter and was the leading scorer for the quarter with seven points. The freshman finished 5-for-7 with 12 points.
"I'm just going to be whatever I need to be for the team," Judd said. "Whether that's being their biggest cheerleader off the court, getting stops on defense, or making that extra pass."
Missouri stretched the lead as high as 26 before Jackson State made five of its six fourth-quarter shots in the final three minutes to cut the deficit in half.
Missouri hit 66% of its shots in the closing frame and finished the game shooting 51.9% from the field. The Tigers connected on nine of their 24 attempts from beyond-the-arc, the second time in the past five games the Tigers didn't make double-digit 3-pointers.
"You know, we've had to win a variety of ways so far this year where (the) 3-ball wasn't falling," Pingeton said. "The ability to play inside out is something we talked about all the time."
Jackson State was held to 40% from the field and just 31.6% shooting from deep. The Tigers turned the ball over 15 times.
Missouri's next matchup will be in the Braggin' Rights game against Illinois at 4 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena. It will be the Tigers' final nonconference game before beginning Southeastern Conference play.