Missouri women's basketball won its fifth straight contest and second in three days with a 74-61 victory over Jackson State on Sunday at Mizzou Arena. It's the Tigers third victory over a team ranked in the top 100 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, as Jackson State entered the game ranked at No. 73.

Though Jackson State (2-5) presented a challenge for Missouri (11-1), MU put together another complete performance, leading for more than 39 minutes for the second game in a row. The Tigers held their opponent to 40% shooting or lower for the fifth straight game.

