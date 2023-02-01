Missouri's Katlyn Gilbert jumps for the ball Jan. 22 at Mizzou Arena (copy) (copy)

Missouri graduate student Katlyn Gilbert shoots against Tennessee on Jan. 22 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers have lost six consecutive games and face Vanderbilt on Thursday.

 Lin Choi/Missourian

Attempting to stop a six-game losing streak, Missouri women’s basketball returns home to take on Vanderbilt and Alabama on Thursday and Sunday, respectively. The Tigers sit squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble and need some form of positive momentum to start building their resume back up.

Stopping the streak

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you