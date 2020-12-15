As the dust from Monday night’s brutal loss to in-state rival and No. 20 Missouri State settles, Missouri (1-1) has no time to waste, as another nonconference foe travels to Mizzou Arena on Wednesday.
Rusty, clunky and fatigued were words used in the Tigers’ postgame interviews Monday whenever they were asked about their performance in the 72-58 loss to the Bears. Coach Robin Pingeton knew that these were going to be issues her squad would face as it returned from a 17-day stretch of canceled and postponed games because of COVID-19-related issues.
Now with their first game back on the court over, the Tigers are primed to get back to the level they originally showcased in their season opener. Wednesday’s matchup against New Orleans, a 1-2 team out of the Southland Conference, is a great starting point for Missouri to prove that the rust has already worn off.
The Privateers are coming off a loss against Jacksonville State. Before that 72-55 loss to the Gamecocks, New Orleans suffered a brutal blowout against then-No. 6 Mississippi State, losing by a whopping 55 points.
Both teams will find themselves eager to notch another victory before getting into their conference schedules. The last time the Tigers hosted New Orleans was during the height of the Sophie Cunningham era, Dec. 2, 2017. Since then, Missouri has had new stars emerge.
In order for Missouri to get things back on track, dynamic sophomore duo Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank will have to produce more offensively. Despite both of them finishing with double-digit points against Missouri State, it wasn’t nearly enough to get the Tigers back into the game. A struggle to finish layups and with transitional defense made the Tigers’ 12-2 run in the third quarter practically meaningless.
Foul trouble plucked Missouri’s offensive engine, 6-foot-4 forward Ladazhia Williams, out of the game in the fourth quarter. Blackwell followed later in the quarter.
Getting its offense to flow from beginning to end is a part of a process Pingeton called “putting all the pieces of the puzzle together.” Finishing on one end of the court and getting the ball back on the other are fundamentals Missouri is steadily working on during practice and games. The Tigers showcased the fruits of that labor Monday night during the third quarter against the Bears, and they hope that they can expand it to a full game’s worth against the Privateers.
“When we just slowed ourselves down and got some ball movement going and just swung the ball, did some cuts and just really stuck together really tight; I think that’s when things starting working well for us,” Williams said Monday night.
New Orleans has some key factors of its own that could grant it a win against a SEC team. With active scorers in seniors Jada Duncantell and Dionjhae Thomas, the Privateers have their own dynamic duo.
Duncantell led her team to its lone victory against Texas State on Nov. 28, finishing the game with a career-high 28 points. Thomas shined in the Privateers’ most recent matchup, scoring 15 points and going 8-for-10 on the foul line.
However, the determining factor behind New Orleans’ two-game losing streak lies on the other end of the court. Defensively, New Orleans struggled against Jacksonville State, allowing the Gamecocks to go on two double-digit runs in the second and third quarter. Minimizing runs will be the key factor in limiting an explosive offense such as Missouri.
The Tigers and Privateers meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For Missouri, this is the second of three home games it will play this week, as it tangles with Oral Roberts at home Saturday.