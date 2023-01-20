Coming off three straight losses, Missouri women's basketball hosts Tennessee at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tigers coach Robin Pingeton, senior Hayley Frank and junior Jayla Kelly met with the media Friday to discuss their recent performances and preview the matchup with the Volunteers.
Hottest team in the SEC?
Tennessee comes to Columbia on an eight-game winning streak and tied for first in the Southeastern Conference with a 7-0 record.
The Volunteers played a tough schedule early in the season, causing them to get out to an 8-6 start. All six of those losses came to teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25.
Once conference play hit, the Volunteers found their stride. They have won every SEC game by double digits, although they have only played one team (Alabama) that has a winning record in conference matchups.
"They definitely have a big three, but they also have a really strong supporting cast," Pingeton said. "They played a really tough schedule early on, but it seems like they've found their stride. I look at LSU, South Carolina, and I think you can throw Tennessee into that mix of being capable of winning a national championship."
The big three Pingeton referenced is made up of upperclassmen. Seniors Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston combine to average 33.4 points per game. With both of them standing at 6-foot-2 yet being able to score from anywhere, Jackson and Horston provide matchup problems for any defense.
"Horston and Rickea are really elite-level players," Pingeton said. "They'll be lottery picks in the draft at some point."
Junior Tess Darby completes the trio and acts as Tennessee's sharpshooter, having hit 41 3-pointers this season at a 41.4% clip.
Something that has plagued Missouri (14-5, 3-3) all season long has been rebounding. The Volunteers excel in that area, averaging a plus-11 margin on the glass each game.
"With their offensive rebounding, it is going to be a point of emphasis for us to not allow those second and third shot opportunities," Pingeton said.
Patience is key during a tough run in the SEC
Pingeton has seen plenty of tough SEC schedules before, but this year may be the most challenging yet.
"I'd love to go back and look at it, because I don't know if we've ever had the schedule play out with the teams we are playing back-to-back-to-back," Pingeton said.
After beginning conference play 3-0, The Tigers have lost three straight games. However, those losses came against the current No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the nation in South Carolina and LSU, respectively, as well as Arkansas.
"It's about staying true to who we said we were gonna be and not wavering through the highs and lows," Pingeton said. "I was just talking to Frankie about aggressive patience. Staying aggressive and working on your craft, but being patient and trusting the process."
With 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Tigers are in the middle of the SEC standings and appearing on the fringe of most NCAA Tournament bracket projections.
"There's nobody we can't beat, and there's nobody that can't beat us," Pingeton said. "There's no time to hang your head and feel sorry for yourself. You have to stay in the fight. I do think that our locker room is in a really good headspace."
Frank's recent offensive struggles
Frank has been a reliable leader for Missouri for multiple years now. However, after scoring in double figures in 13 of 15 games to start the season, she's failed to do so over the Tigers' past four contests.
"They're really trying to limit my catches and making it hard to come off of screening action and motion," Frank said regarding what teams are doing to slow her down.
Still, Frank has stuffed the stat sheet in other ways. From three steals and two blocks against LSU, to a team-leading seven rebounds against Arkansas, to even taking charges, the senior from Strafford remains a pivotal part of Missouri's team.
"I think having the mindset of doing my work early to create separation on those screens is huge," Frank said. "But at the same time, I have to just stay in the flow of our offense and getting the best shot for our team. Teams are just guarding me hard, but I've been trusting our offense."
The Tigers' game against Tennessee (15-6, 7-0) will stream on SEC Network+.