Missouri’s Haley Troup rushes the ball (copy)

Missouri guard Haley Troup dribbles past LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson on Jan. 12 at Mizzou Arena. Missouri's loss to LSU was the second loss of its current three-game losing skid.

 Caroline McCone/Missourian

Coming off three straight losses, Missouri women's basketball hosts Tennessee at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tigers coach Robin Pingeton, senior Hayley Frank and junior Jayla Kelly met with the media Friday to discuss their recent performances and preview the matchup with the Volunteers.

Hottest team in the SEC?

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you