Lindenwood didn’t have much of a chance. In its first action of the season, Missouri women’s basketball had the mentality of strictly business as it hosted the Lions in what proved to be a dominating 87-39 exhibition victory for the Tigers.
Things got ugly quick for Lindenwood at Mizzou Arena. With redshirt senior Haley Troup and junior Lauren Hansen moving into the starting lineup, Missouri went small. It took an early 21-point lead after one quarter. The big factor behind that was the offensive cohesiveness the Tigers showed in their motion offense.
The smooth play style gave Missouri’s key scorers from last season, juniors Aijha Blackwell, Hayley Frank and redshirt senior Ladazhia Williams plenty of scoring opportunities in the first half. Blackwell finished the exhibition match with 14 points and six rebounds. Frank led in scoring with 19 points, shooting 50% from the field. She only missed one of her five 3-point attempts, continuing her rich vein of shooting form from last season. Williams, who according to coach Robin Pingeton wasn’t exactly in game shape after having surgery in April, scored 12 points, shooting 83.3% from the field.
Freshman Izzy Higginbottom made her Missouri debut in overwhelming fashion. The 5-foot-7 guard showcased her abilities mainly on offense, zooming past defenders and going coast-to-coast similarly to what sophomore point guard Mama Dembele does. Higginbottom finished the night with 13 points, six of those coming from beyond the arc.
Pingeton was able to get three out of the five new players some playing time against the Lions. Freshmen Kiya Dorroh and Sarah Linthacum also made their debut, albeit not as flashy as Higginbottom. In her 19 minutes on the court, Dorroh scored five points. Sarah’s debut was more like a family reunion as she got to play alongside her older sister Micah. She had two points.
Defensively, Pingeton’s squad gave the Lions all kinds of trouble. On top of holding Lindenwood below 40 points, the Tigers also outrebounded the Lions 42 to 27. Lindenwood’s only glimmer of hope came from freshman Sophia Horton, who led in scoring with 12 points. However, it was no match to the pressure Missouri applied on defense. By the end of the first quarter, the Lions had committed five turnovers. They committed five more in the second and third, and then eight in the fourth. Williams and Dorroh had a big hand in the defensive success, as both forwards snagged two steals.
As relentless as the offense was for Missouri, so was its defense. The blowout win was exactly the performance Pingeton could’ve hoped for coming off an underwhelming end to last season. The Tigers were able to show the depth of their roster as every player who got playing time scored. Missouri still has one more exhibition match to go before its nonconference schedule begins Nov. 11 against Murray State.