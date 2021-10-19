Tuesday afternoon, the SEC media preseason polls predicted Missouri would finish 11th in the conference. Projected below them are Florida at 12th, Auburn at 13th and Vanderbilt finishing last last. South Carolina is projected to win the SEC championship after finishing last season with a 26-5 record.
The Tigers finished last season 9-13 but with notable wins over Ole Miss on Jan. 14 and Mississippi State on Feb. 28. In the polls, both the Rebels and the Bulldogs are predicted to finish ahead of MU at 8th and 9th place.
The Tigers ended their season in the consolation round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament against Arizona State. They start their 2021-22 season with an exhibition game Oct. 28 against Lindenwood.