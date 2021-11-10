After a couple of dominating exhibition wins, Missouri women’s basketball will embark on what it hopes will be a season to make up for the past two.
In both exhibitions, the Tigers showcased the depth of their roster and the weapons they have on both defense and offense.
Missouri will rely heavily on its sharpshooting and aggressive defense in the season opener against Murray State on Thursday. The Racers are historically familiar opponents for Missouri, as this will be the fifth time their squad heads to Columbia.
The last time the two teams met in December of 2012, Murray State dropped its fourth consecutive game to Missouri with a 69-55 defeat .
A lot has changed for the Tigers since then, and lately those changes are looking positive.
The consistency of juniors Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank eases the worry of scoring droughts for Missouri. Both have solidified themselves as game changers.
Blackwell filled the stat sheet in last Thursday’s exhibition win against Southwest Baptist. On top of her finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Blackwell’s shot selection and ability to finish in the paint showed improvement from last season. She shot 50% from the field in the 87-37 exhibition win over Lindenwood and improved to 80% in her double-double finish against the Bearcats.
Frank took a page out of Blackwell’s book and has been putting up more shots. Getting the ball to Frank was and still is a priority for the Tigers as she has consistently been a problem for opponents on offense.
Against Lindenwood, Frank took a team-high 12 shots and made half of them. She made 8 of 11 3-pointers in the preseason.
Three-point shooting was a key to the the offense in the preseason, with solid shooters in Frank, junior Lauren Hansen and freshman Izzy Higginbottom. Though Hansen was a quiet presence in the exhibition matches, she is was Missouri’s second-best 3-point shooter last season at 43.3%. Hansen’s talent for getting buckets earned her a starting spot in the two exhibitions.
Higginbottom, one of five new Tigers, has showcased the makings of a triple threat on offense with Frank and Blackwell. In her exhibition debut, she totaled 13 points and two assists. She finished the second exhibition with 16 points, tied with Frank for the second-most on the team. .
Her scoring presence off the bench at point guard balances out offensive playmaking from Higginbottom and court vision from sophomore Mama Dembele. Both guards bring quickness to the motion offense. While Dembele’s pass-first style gives Missouri the option of greater shot selection, Higginbottom’s three-level scoring provides a scoring option the Tigers didn’t have last season.
In the paint, the Tigers have added size, bringing in forwards Kiya Dorroh, Skylah Travis and Da’necia Trusty, who are all taller than 6-foot.
Travis and Trusty missed the exhibitions as they recovered from offseason injuries, but Pingeton said both are rim protectors.
Dorroh, who played more than 15 minutes in each exhibition, has shown the potential to be a slasher on offense and a lockdown defender. She snagged two steals per game in the exhibitions.
Despite these additions, the Tigers’ post game will still mainly rely on redshirt senior Ladazhia Williams. A knee injury that required surgery in April still is limiting her minutes.
Still, she can dominate in the paint. She had 13 points, three rebounds and two blocked shots against the Bearcats. If Williams can get back to playing her normal minutes, the Tigers can solidify their inside game, critical for running with the big dogs of the Southeastern Conference.
First, there’s a nonconference schedule that should represent a step up in competition from the exhibition season. Coming off a 55-point win, Robin Pingeton will look to see how the pieces she’s assembled fit together against Division I foes.