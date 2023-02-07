Southeastern conference women’s basketball teams are entering the final stretch of conference play, with each team having five or six games remaining on their respective schedules.
The conference standings look very different than they did roughly a month ago. South Carolina, LSU and Tennessee have appeared to separate themselves from the pack, while teams like Missouri, Florida and Arkansas have faltered.
Alabama, Ole Miss, Missouri, Georgia, Mississippi State and Arkansas are all fighting for NCAA Tournament berths, making every remaining game important.
The conference enters its final month of competition before the SEC Tournament begins March 1 in Greenville, South Carolina. Here’s where each team stands:
1) No. 1 South Carolina (23-0, 10-0)
Upcoming matchups: at Auburn (Thursday), vs. No. 3 LSU (Sunday)
Previous power ranking: 1
It has been business as usual for the Gamecocks.
Mississippi State managed to keep the score respectable in a 58-51 loss to South Carolina on Jan. 8. Outside of that, the Gamecocks have beat every SEC opponent by at least 13 points, with four wins coming by 30 or more.
Dawn Staley’s group continues to dominate on both ends of the floor, scoring 82.2 points per game while only allowing 48.3. Seniors Zia Cooke and Aliyah Boston complement each other well with their inside-out game, and the team as a whole looks ready for another Final Four run.
The Gamecocks also stepped out of conference play to defeat No. 4 UConn 81-77 on Sunday.
2) No. 3 LSU (23-0, 11-0)
Upcoming matchups: at No. 1 South Carolina (Sunday), vs. Ole Miss (Feb. 16)
Previous power ranking: 2
The long-awaited matchup with South Carolina is almost here, with first place in the conference, first place in the AP Poll and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament all potentially on the line. LSU has gone game-for-game with the Gamecocks in SEC play, staying perfect throughout January and February. However, the Tigers have not been as dominant during their winning streak with four of their conference wins coming by single-digits. Still, Kim Mulkey and company just keep winning.
3) Tennessee (17-9, 9-2)
Upcoming matchups: vs. Vanderbilt (Sunday), at Arkansas (Feb. 16)
Previous power ranking: 6
The Lady Vols have lost three of their past four games, but those losses came against No. 4 UConn, No. 3 LSU and Mississippi State. Tennessee has quality wins over Georgia, Ole Miss and Missouri and is trending toward a “lock” status for the NCAA Tournament. UT has yet to take on South Carolina, which it will host Feb. 23.
Forward Rickea Jackson leads the team with 17.7 points per game, and she has been as consistent as any player in conference play. Fellow senior Jordan Horston scored 20 points against Ole Miss and complements Jackson well from the perimeter.
4) Ole Miss (19-5, 8-3)
Upcoming matchups: vs. Kentucky (Monday), at No. 3 LSU (Feb. 16)
Previous power ranking: 3
The Rebels have continued to surprise the rest of the conference. Road wins over Mississippi State, Arkansas and Georgia are strong Quad 1 victories, and their only loss in the past four games came against Tennessee on the road.
Ole Miss has not taken on LSU or South Carolina, so it is yet to be seen how it stacks up with the elite teams in the conference. Still, the Rebels figure to be an NCAA Tournament team come March, appearing as a No. 8 seed in ESPN’s Charlie Creme’s bracketology projections.
5) Alabama (17-6, 6-4)
Upcoming matchups: at Kentucky (Thursday), vs. Auburn (Sunday)
Previous power ranking: 7
Road wins over Ole Miss, Arkansas and Missouri highlight a resume that places Alabama along the No. 8 line in Creme’s bracketology.
The Crimson Tide have done everything they’ve needed to in conference play. Losses to South Carolina and LSU were expected, but Alabama beat all the teams it was supposed to while picking up key wins away from home. The Crimson Tide should also be favored in every game remaining on their schedule.
6) Arkansas (18-7, 5-5)
Upcoming matchups: at Vanderbilt (Thursday), vs. Missouri (Sunday)
Previous power ranking: 5
The Razorbacks have experienced an up-and-down road through SEC play. After losing to LSU to open conference play, Arkansas won four straight games, including a dominant 77-55 win over Missouri in Columbia. It then dropped four straight, albeit to four of the five teams above them in this power ranking. TheRazorbacks rebounded with a win over Auburn and the schedule lightens up the rest of the way.
Arkansas sits as a No. 9 seed in Creme’s latest bracketology.
7) Georgia (16-9, 5-6)
Upcoming matchups: vs. Florida (Sunday), at Kentucky (Feb. 16)
Previous power ranking: 10
After stumbling through a three-game losing streak in mid-January, Georgia has rebounded to place itself squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Bulldogs have won three of their past four, with the lone loss coming in an 82-77 defeat at LSU. They now appear as one of Creme’s “Last Four Byes” in the tournament field.
Since shooting a combined 0 for 7 in games against Alabama and South Carolina to open SEC play, fifth-year guard Diamond Battles has scored in double figures in nine straight games and leads Georgia with 14.2 points per game.
8) Mississippi State (16-7, 5-5)
Upcoming matchups: at Florida (Thursday), vs. Texas A&M (Sunday)
Previous power ranking: 9
The Bulldogs find themselves as one of the “Last Four In” for Creme’s NCAA Tournament field this week. After starting SEC play 1-3, Mississippi State won three straight games to right the ship. After dropping tough road games to Ole Miss and Georgia, the Bulldogs picked up an upset victory over Tennessee on Monday to put themselves on the right side of the bubble.
9) Missouri (15-9, 4-7)
Upcoming matchups: at Arkansas (Sunday), vs. Mississippi State (Feb. 16)
Previous power ranking: 4
Missouri’s current season is developing in an eerily similar way to its 2021-22 campaign.
Last season, the Tigers started 2-0 in SEC play — which included a win over No. 1 South Carolina — before missing the tournament. MU started out 3-0 this time around but has now lost seven of its past eight games and is on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.
The main reason has been a lack of offensive production. Missouri has scored fewer than 60 points in five conference games and has lost each of those matchups. Senior Hayley Frank has continued to produce — scoring 26 points in a recent defeat at the hands of Alabama — but the rest of the team has provided little help on the offensive end.
A road date against Arkansas remains the only Quad 1 opportunity remaining on the Tigers’ schedule, and some would argue it is a must-win game for the team’s NCAA Tournament hopes.
10) Auburn (13-9, 3-7)
Upcoming matchups: vs. No. 1 South Carolina (Thursday), at Alabama (Sunday)
Previous power ranking: 11
Johnnie Harris’ team has continued to be scrappy throughout conference play. The Tigers upset Ole Miss at home before taking down Kentucky and Florida during a three-game winning streak in late January. In their most recent outing, the Tigers managed to play Arkansas close in a 54-51 loss.
Harris is coaching a very young team in her second season, meaning that there is plenty of reason for optimism regarding the future of the program.
11) Kentucky (10-12, 2-8)
Upcoming matchups: vs. Alabama (Thursday), at Ole Miss (Monday)
Previous power ranking: 12
Close losses have defined the season for Kentucky. The Wildcats lost by three to Missouri, four to Georgia, one to Mississippi State and three to Auburn. A couple of those results could have easily gone the other way, as Kentucky has proven it can hang with any team in the conference.
12) Florida (14-9, 3-7)
Upcoming matchups: vs. Mississippi State (Thursday), at Georgia (Sunday)
Previous power ranking: 8
After a promising nonconference schedule in which the Gators picked up wins over Dayton, Miami and Houston, Florida has struggled in SEC play.
The Gators’ three wins came over Texas A&M (twice) and Vanderbilt, the bottom two teams in the conference. On top of that, Florida only takes on teams above it in the conference standings from here on out.
13) Vanderbilt (10-14, 1-9)
Upcoming matchups: vs. Arkansas (Thursday), at Tennessee (Sunday)
Previous power ranking: 13
The Commodores have continued to struggle in conference play, with eight of their nine losses coming by double-digits. On a positive note, graduate guard Ciaja Harbison dropped 41 points in a win over Texas A&M on Jan. 29 to tie a program record.
14) Texas A&M (6-15, 1-10)
Upcoming matchups: at Mississippi State (Sunday), at Auburn (Feb. 16)
Previous power ranking: 14
The Aggies managed to upset Georgia 75-73 in College Station, Texas, to put a dent in the Bulldogs’ tournament resume. Still, that win does little to raise them in this power ranking, as they have dropped three straight and lost by nine to Vanderbilt at the start of the losing streak.