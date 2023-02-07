Southeastern conference women’s basketball teams are entering the final stretch of conference play, with each team having five or six games remaining on their respective schedules.

The conference standings look very different than they did roughly a month ago. South Carolina, LSU and Tennessee have appeared to separate themselves from the pack, while teams like Missouri, Florida and Arkansas have faltered.

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

