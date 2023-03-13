Missouri women's basketball was left out of the NCAA Tournament Sunday and instead will play in the Women's National Invitational Tournament for the third season in a row.
The Tigers were one-and-done in their previous two outings in the tournament.
Missouri (17-13) will take on Illinois State at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Illinois State (24-8) entered the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament as the top seed before losing in the semifinals to eventual-champion Drake.
The Redbirds also were previously coached by Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton. Pingeton took Illinois State to two NCAA Tournament and three WNIT appearances in seven seasons before replacing Cindy Stein in Columbia in 2010.
The winner of Missouri and Illinois State's matchup will move on to face the victor between Kansas and Western Kentucky. The Tigers faced Western Kentucky earlier this season, knocking off the Hilltoppers 65-47 on Nov. 14.
