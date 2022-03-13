On Selection Sunday, Missouri women's basketball's hopes of dancing in the NCAA Tournament were shattered. The Tigers won't be on the floor for the third season in the row despite being projected as one of the last four teams to make it by ESPN in the weeks leading up to the final reveal.
While coach Robin Pingeton and her squad will set their sights on possibly playing in the Women's National Invitation Tournament, other Southeastern Conference teams are getting their dancing shoes ready. Eight of the 68 teams are coming from the SEC, with South Carolina as the top seed in the Greensboro Region.
Despite falling to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament Championship on March 6, the Gamecocks take up one of the four number one spots. They will take on either Howard or UIW. Also heading to Greensboro is No. 6 seed Georgia, which is led by guard-forward duo Que Morrison and Jenna Staiti. Georgia will also play the winner of a play-in game between Dayton and DePaul.
Tennessee and Ole Miss have the fourth and seventh seeds, respectively, in the Wichita Region. The Volunteers will face off against the 13 seed and Mid-America Conference champs in Buffalo. Forward Shakira Austin and her Rebels squad will take on the Summit League champs and 10th seed South Dakota.
Although it didn't have a stellar season all around, Kentucky finished off the strongest way it knew possible getting the automatic bid winning the SEC Tournament. At the sixth seed, the Wildcats will play 11 seed Princeton in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Florida will joins in that region at the 10 seed, a surprisingly low seeding for a team that was once ranked No. 15 in the nation. After losing to Missouri at the end of the regular season and getting beat by 10 points in the quarterfinals of the tournament to Ole Miss, the Gators' seeding dropped. They will play UCF.
Heading north, three-seed LSU and 10-seed Arkansas are the final two teams from the SEC to make the tournament. LSU, similar to Tennessee and Georgia, were no-brainers heading into Sunday. It will take on Jackson State.
The loss to the Razorbacks ultimately put the nail in the Tigers' coffin for making it to the tournament. It was up in the air if nine teams from the conference would make it and things became more grounded after Missouri lost in the second round to Arkansas 61-52 in overtime. Even though the Tigers were still projected as a bubble team, they fell just short of what could have been their return to March Madness.