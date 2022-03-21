Missouri women's basketball will have some major roster turnover for the 2022-23 season. Graduate senior LaDazhia Williams and freshman Kiya Dorroh both announced their intention to enter the transfer portal Wednesday morning.
When healthy, Williams was a key part of the Tigers’ rotation. She averaged 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game with highlights including a double-double against top-ranked South Carolina and a 24-point outburst against Ole Miss.
Injuries have been a problem, though. Offseason knee surgery limited her through the early part of the season, and a groin injury caused her to miss multiple games in conference play. Whichever school picks up the graduate senior for her final year of eligibility will have to be mindful of that.
Dorroh — a Tucson, Arizona, product — was the No. 47 recruit in the 2021 ESPNW 100 and the No. 1-ranked player from Arizona. The freshman saw the court in 27 games for the Tigers with averages of 1.2 points and 1.0 rebound per game.
Her decision to enter the portal comes after she was suspended for the final two games of the regular season because of a marijuana possession citation. Though she returned to the team, Dorroh didn't receive any playing time in postseason losses to Arkansas and Drake.