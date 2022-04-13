Missouri women’s basketball is tapping into in-state talent early in the postseason recruitment period, getting its second signee for the 2022 class in West Plains senior Ashton Judd.
Judd follows another MU product, Averi Kroenke, in signing her National Letter of Intent.
Judd, a 6-foot guard, led the Zizzers to a 27-4 record, a Class 5 state championship and a Class 5 District 5 Championship in her senior campaign. Her lengthy resume earned her Class 5 player of the year for the 2021-22 season. In her final season at West Plains she averaged 26.1 points and 11.5 rebounds. Judd will bring her three-level scoring to a Tiger squad that has some spots to fill after four players entered the transfer portal.
“Ashton is truly committed to excellence on and off the court,” coach Robin Pingeton said in a news release. “She’s a dedicated student and she embodies so many of the things we value within our culture: gratitude, service, embracing the process, and loving others well along the way. I have no doubt that she will be a natural fit into our program and into our locker room, and we are counting down the days until we can get her on campus!”