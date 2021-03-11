Missouri women's basketball's class of 2021 signees have been doing work in their final season of high school basketball.
One of those signees, Izzy Higginbottom, made waves as she broke the Arkansas Girls Basketball State Tournament single-game scoring record with a 57-point outburst Thursday.
Higginbottom's game not only gave Batesville an 87-77 win over Parkview but also broke a record that stood for 37 years.
The four-star guard verbally committed to the Tigers in May and signed her National Letter of Intent in November, all the while the 5-foot-7 guard has been leading her team to an 18-2 record.
Higginbottom and the Pioneers advance to the state quarterfinals to face off against Vilonia at 10 a.m. Saturday.