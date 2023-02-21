Ashton Judd received recognition for her recent hot stretch Tuesday, as the Missouri guard was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week. It's the first weekly award for a Missouri player this season.
Judd earned the honor after helping Missouri to wins over Mississippi State and Texas A&M. The West Plains native averaged 16.5 points on 70% shooting and four rebounds over the two games.
Judd finished with a career-high 17 points in a 75-62 win over the Bulldogs on Thursday. She then led the Tigers in points (16) and rebounds (7) in a 61-35 win over the Aggies on Monday.
Judd has reached double figures in scoring in four of the Tigers' past five games, helping Missouri revive its NCAA Tournament hopes. Judd is averaging 7.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game this season and is second on the team in field goal percentage at 47.2%.